Seoul shares open lower on battery, energy stock losses

Most Popular
-
1
Record-high college graduates not working or looking for jobs
-
2
Parent threatens teacher's daughter, accuses teacher of child abuse
-
3
Prosecution probes first lady on Dior bag scandal, alleged stock manipulation
-
4
Rape suspect’s 18-year run from law ended by a nurse’s sharp eye
-
5
S. Korea blares propaganda broadcasts for 3rd day against NK balloons
-
6
[AtoZ into Korean mind] How to say 'no'
-
7
Biden drops out of 2024 race after disastrous debate inflamed age concerns, VP Harris gets his nod
-
8
[Weekender] Save the date for affordable, unique weddings in Seoul
-
9
Korea logs record US trade surplus in 1st half amid surging Trump risks
-
10
BTS’ Jimin takes global music charts by storm
Seoul shares open lower on battery, energy stock lossesBy Yonhap
Published : July 22, 2024 - 09:49
Seoul shares started lower Monday as most blue chips across the board retreated, led by battery and energy-related stock losses.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index dipped 5.57 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,789.89 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Leading battery firm LG Energy Solution dropped 2.75 percent following news that it has recently suspended construction of its joint US plant with General Motors amid stagnation in growth of the electric vehicle market. Smaller rival Samsung SDI also tumbled 1.68 percent.
Energy-related stocks also underwent weaker trading. Leading refiner SK Innovation fell 1.25 percent, and LG Chem declined 1.95 percent.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics, however, inched up 0.12 percent, while leading automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia added 0.58 percent and 0.34 percent, respectively.
The local currency was trading at 1,387.25 won against the US dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 0.55 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Biden drops out of 2024 race, VP Harris gets his nod
-
Prosecution probes first lady on Dior bag scandal, alleged stock manipulation
-
Party leadership races heat up