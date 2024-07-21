Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Record-high college graduates not working or looking for jobs

    Record-high college graduates not working or looking for jobs
  2. 2

    Parent threatens teacher's daughter, accuses teacher of child abuse

    Parent threatens teacher's daughter, accuses teacher of child abuse
  3. 3

    Prosecution probes first lady on Dior bag scandal, alleged stock manipulation

    Prosecution probes first lady on Dior bag scandal, alleged stock manipulation
  4. 4

    Rape suspect’s 18-year run from law ended by a nurse’s sharp eye

    Rape suspect’s 18-year run from law ended by a nurse’s sharp eye
  5. 5

    S. Korea blares propaganda broadcasts for 3rd day against NK balloons

    S. Korea blares propaganda broadcasts for 3rd day against NK balloons
  1. 6

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] How to say 'no'

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] How to say 'no'
  2. 7

    Biden drops out of 2024 race after disastrous debate inflamed age concerns, VP Harris gets his nod

    Biden drops out of 2024 race after disastrous debate inflamed age concerns, VP Harris gets his nod
  3. 8

    [Weekender] Save the date for affordable, unique weddings in Seoul

    [Weekender] Save the date for affordable, unique weddings in Seoul
  4. 9

    Korea logs record US trade surplus in 1st half amid surging Trump risks

    Korea logs record US trade surplus in 1st half amid surging Trump risks
  5. 10

    BTS’ Jimin takes global music charts by storm

    BTS’ Jimin takes global music charts by storm
소아쌤

[Graphic News] 2024 Paris Olympics: A centennial celebration of the Summer Games

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : July 22, 2024 - 08:01

    • Link copied

The 2024 Paris Olympics marks the 33rd edition of the Summer Games, returning to Europe for the first time in 12 years. This event also brings the Olympics back to France 32 years after the 1992 Albertville Winter Games. Notably, it celebrates 100 years since Paris last hosted the Summer Olympics in 1924.

The Games will take place from July 26 to Aug. 11.

In a break from tradition, the opening ceremony will be held on the River Seine, while the closing ceremony will take place at the Stade de France, the main venue for athletics events.

Approximately 10,500 athletes from around the world are expected to compete. The Paris 2024 Organizing Committee aims to make the Games sustainable by using eco-friendly architecture and renewable energy while maintaining a low carbon footprint.

More from Headlines