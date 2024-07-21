[Graphic News] 2024 Paris Olympics: A centennial celebration of the Summer Games

Most Popular
[Graphic News] 2024 Paris Olympics: A centennial celebration of the Summer GamesBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : July 22, 2024 - 08:01
The 2024 Paris Olympics marks the 33rd edition of the Summer Games, returning to Europe for the first time in 12 years. This event also brings the Olympics back to France 32 years after the 1992 Albertville Winter Games. Notably, it celebrates 100 years since Paris last hosted the Summer Olympics in 1924.
The Games will take place from July 26 to Aug. 11.
In a break from tradition, the opening ceremony will be held on the River Seine, while the closing ceremony will take place at the Stade de France, the main venue for athletics events.
Approximately 10,500 athletes from around the world are expected to compete. The Paris 2024 Organizing Committee aims to make the Games sustainable by using eco-friendly architecture and renewable energy while maintaining a low carbon footprint.
