Presidential office holds emergency meeting to address damage from recent heavy rain

Jeong Hye-jeon, a presidential spokesperson, speaks during a press briefing at the presidential office in Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)

The presidential office held an emergency meeting Sunday to assess the damage caused by recent downpours and decided to establish an inter-agency headquarters to prevent further damage from additional heavy rain or typhoon forecast next week.

The government also plans to promptly carry out emergency repairs to damaged facilities by providing special grants and operating emergency recovery teams, according to Jeong Hye-jeon, the presidential spokesperson, during a press briefing.

Last week, President Yoon Suk Yeol designated five areas in the central and southern regions as special disaster zones following recent deadly downpours. These areas include Yeongdong in North Chungcheong Province, Nonsan and Seocheon in South Chungcheong Province, Wanju in North Jeolla Province, and a part of Yeongyang in North Gyeongsang Province.

"Following the designation of five areas as special disaster zones on July 15, we are currently conducting damage assessments for additional designations," said Jeong. "Based on these assessments, more areas will be promptly declared as special disaster zones."

Record downpours that continued for weeks drenched the country, forcing thousands to evacuate, especially in the southern regions. The designation of a special disaster zone makes the area eligible for the government's financial support for recovery work, relief funds for victims and other benefits.

The government has decided to provide temporary housing for displaced residents in public facilities. For those in need of housing, support will be provided through modular homes and rental housing.

Additionally, the government will expedite the payment of insurance claims to those with natural disaster insurance, according to Jeong.

The evaluation period for disaster insurance claims will be reduced from seven days to three days, with an initial 50 percent of the estimated insurance payment being provided in advance.

To stabilize essential food prices, the government will flexibly supply agricultural products stored by the government.

The reserved products includes 23,000 tons of cabbage and 5,000 tons of radish, and the supply of alternative vegetables, such as cabbage, young radish and garlic, will also be expanded, according to the office.