S. Korea begins full-scale anti-NK broadcasts against trash balloons

Remnants inside North Korea's batch of balloons presumed to be carrying trash are seen on the streets of Paju, Gyeonggi Province, Sunday. (Joint Chiefs of Staff)

The South Korean military announced Sunday it has switched from rotational anti-Pyongyang loudspeaker broadcasts to full-scale broadcasting, simultaneously blaring from all border speakers as of Sunday afternoon.

The action comes in response to North Korea's continued launch of trash-laden balloons into South Korea, despite repeated warnings to stop, especially during the monsoon season.

"As previously warned multiple times, our military will begin full-scale loudspeaker broadcasting toward North Korea along the entire frontline starting at 1 p.m. today," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The announcement was issued hours after the South Korean military detected balloons filled with trash flying from North Korea on Sunday morning, three days after the previous launch of trash-laden balloons on July 18.

South Korea had broadcast anti-North Korea messages for four consecutive days, from Thursday until Sunday morning, rotating between speakers installed near the western, central, and eastern sections of the heavily fortified border.

"The North Korean military continues to repeat its low-grade, petty acts (by sending the balloons) despite the severe damage caused by heavy rains affecting both our citizens and North Korean residents," the JCS said in the statement.

"The escalating tensions caused by the North Korean military in the frontline could result in fatal consequences, and we sternly warn that the North Korean regime bears full responsibility for the situation," the JCS added.

The JCS warned that the South Korean military is closely monitoring the activities of the North under a firm combined defense posture with the United States, adding that it is maintaining "firm readiness and capabilities" to deal with North Korean threats.

The JCS reported that as of 5 p.m. local time Sunday, approximately 360 balloons had been identified, with more continuously being spotted in the air. Around 110 balloons have landed in South Korean territory, primarily in northern Gyeonggi Province and Seoul.

The JCS noted that the balloons carried mostly paper materials, and current analysis indicates no hazardous substances.

Since late May, North Korea has launched trash-filled balloons toward the South, with Sunday marking the ninth instance this year.