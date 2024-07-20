Cho Kuk reelected as leader of minor Rebuilding Korea Party

Cho Kuk, former chief of the minor Rebuilding Korea Party, speaks during a Saturday party convention in Suwon, south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk was reelected the chief of the minor Rebuilding Korea Party on Saturday, officials said.

Cho won his second term after winning 99.9 percent approval from party members during a convention held in the city of Suwon, south of Seoul, as he was the only candidate running for party leader.

Cho formed the party in March, one month ahead of the general elections on April 10, and had led the party until earlier this month when he resigned to run for reelection.

His party won 12 parliamentary seats after the April elections as Cho called for a "judging" of President Yoon Suk Yeol for his incompetence and wrongdoings.

"I will reveal every single atrocious act by the Yoon government and clearly show what the end of the prosecution dictatorship would be like," Cho told the party members.

Cho, once a rising star in politics under the former Moon Jae-in government, fell from grace after facing a string of corruption scandals involving his family. (Yonhap)