Rape suspect’s 18-year run from law ended by a nurse’s sharp eye

A man wanted on suspicion of rape has been apprehended after 18 years on the run after a nurse recognized him from a wanted poster.

The police in Mokpo, South Jeolla Province said Friday that the suspect - 54-year-old Kim Yang-min - was apprehended after a nurse at a clinic in Seoul reported the man to the police, having recognized his face from a police poster of criminal suspects on the run.

Kim is suspected of breaking into a home in Mokpo in 2006 and sexually assaulting the resident. The investigators at the time singled him out as the prime suspect, but he went on the run, evading arrest for 18 years. The statute of limitations was set to run out in 2027.

The police have filed for an arrest warrant, and plan to carry out further investigation.