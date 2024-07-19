Swae Lee, Offset to hold concert in Seoul

American hip-hop artists Swae Lee and Offset will be performing in Korea next month.

The two artists will take the stage on Aug. 15 at the Korea University Tiger Dome. The concert is to last approximately three hours and is restricted to adults only.

Offset is a member of the trio Migos – along with Quavo and Takeoff – which have been influential in the rise of the trap genre in the American hip-hop scene. Offset is known for his distinctive rap style and unique fashion.

As part of Migos, Offset has released hit songs like “T-Shirt,” “Walk It Talk It” and “MotorSport.” Their track “Bad and Boujee” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He has also gained significant popularity as a solo artist, with “Clout” earning a Grammy nomination for best rap performance.

Swae Lee is known for his distinctive falsetto and emotional vocals, having collaborated on numerous hit songs with other globally renowned artists such as Travis Scott, Drake and Pharrell Williams. He is especially famous for the track “Sunflower” from the soundtrack for “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” for which he collaborated with Post Malone.

The concert with Swae Lee and Offset marks the first major project of event organizer Candy Live Korea. Kanye West is scheduled to perform next on Aug. 23.