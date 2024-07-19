Old shabby water tower in Seoul transforms to 'Rain Veil'

“Rain Veil” by Ned Kahn is seen in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul, on July 11. (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald) “Rain Veil” by Ned Kahn is seen in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul, on July 11. (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)

Anyone familiar with the Songpa-gu neighborhood of southern Seoul may be aware of the tall old water purification tower that has been left unused for the past 20 years. The 32-meter eyesore has long been a topic of discussion as to whether it should be demolished or not. The water purification tower, built in 1986, once held 600 tons of water daily for purification, however, it ceased operations in early 2004 following changes in the water supply system. Now the tower has gained new life as the art piece “Rain Veil” by American environmental artist Ned Kahn.

The water purification tower was built in 1986 in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul. (Songpa-gu District Office) The water purification tower was built in 1986 in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul. (Songpa-gu District Office)

“It was a cutting-edge water purifying system at the time,” Park Jae-eun, manager of the design industry division of the Seoul Metropolitan Government, told The Korea Herald on July 11, showing the image of what is now the sole water purification tower remaining in the city. “We decided to keep it as it has a historic meaning and figured people in the neighborhood have memories about the tower. A resident told me that she remembers seeing the old tower whenever she went to Garak Market (located next to the tower) with her mom,” Park said.

Visitors can walk inside around the existing water tower as part of “Rain Veil” by Ned Kahn. (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald) Visitors can walk inside around the existing water tower as part of “Rain Veil” by Ned Kahn. (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)