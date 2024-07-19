Trump touts ties with NK leader, signals interest in dialogue in acceptance speech

US former President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds up a fist onstage during the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Thursday. (AFP-Yonhap)

Former US President Donald Trump said Thursday in his Republican National Convention speech to accept the conservative party's nomination as its presidential candidate that he "got along with" North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

His remarks came as he touted himself as the right person allegedly to stop the wars and deal with the geopolitical complexities involving Russia and North Korea, given his experience holding in-person meetings with both North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his speech at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

"I got along very well (with) North Korea's Kim Jong-un," Trump said. "It is nice to get along with someone that has a lot of nuclear weapons or otherwise. ... He'd like to see me back too. I think he misses me."

Trump also claimed that he could stop the missile launches of North Korea.

"And we stopped the missile launches from North Korea. North Korea's acting up again but when we get back, I get along with him," Trump said.

Trump also assured the audience that he is capable of putting an end to international crises "with a telephone call."

"I will end every single international crisis that the current administration has created, including the horrible war with Russia and Ukraine," Trump said. "War is now raging in Europe, in the Middle East, a growing specter of conflict hangs over Taiwan, Korea, the Philippines and all of Asia."

"Under President Bush, Russia invaded Georgia. Under President Obama, Russia took Crimea. Under the current administration, Russia is after all of Ukraine. Under President Trump, Russia took nothing," he said.