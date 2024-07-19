[Herald Interview] Tving's 'Shaman: Whispers from the Dead' explores why Koreans still consult shamans

The producers of the popular Tving original documentary series "Shaman: Whispers from the Dead" stated that their goal was to investigate why South Koreans, regardless of their belief in shamanism, continue to discuss and engage in shamanistic practices.

The 8-part series explores Korean shamanism and its impact on contemporary Korean society. It features guests who report being tormented by spirits, shamans who help alleviate these experiences, and experts in religious studies and anthropology who provide insights and analysis of Korean shamanism.

According to Tving, the series set a record as the platform's first original documentary to attract the highest number of paid subscribers, during the first week of its release.

During a roundtable interview held Tuesday, Lee Min-soo, one of the co-producers of the series, said they created "Shaman: Whispers from the Dead" to uncover why shamanism has continued to hold a significant place in Korean society for thousands of years.

Another producer mentioned that he was curious about why Koreans continue to consult shamans, even if they practice a different religion or claim not to believe in shamanism.

"As a Catholic, I frequently observe fellow believers having their wedding dates set by shamans," said Park Min-hyuk, another co-producer of the series.

"Even people who assert they don’t believe in shamanism still consult shamans and inquire with friends who had their fortunes told, about its accuracy. I found this duality quite intriguing," he said.