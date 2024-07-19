Home

[Photo News] Enjoy free water sports in Danyang

By Lee Si-jin

Published : July 19, 2024 - 15:11

    • Link copied

A Flyboard performance on the Namhan River in Danyang, North Chungcheong Province (Danyang County) A Flyboard performance on the Namhan River in Danyang, North Chungcheong Province (Danyang County)

Sports lovers can enjoy diverse water sports at the upcoming Danyang Lake Park Water Sports Festival in Danyang, North Chungcheong Province, from Aug. 1 to 4. Visitors can try out both motorized and nonmotorized water vehicles ranging from motorboats, jet skis, water bicycles, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards for free on the county’s Namhan River. Those who are pregnant, preschool children and the elderly are restricted from such activities due to the safety issues. Children can play in a water park and try other hands-on activities. The festival is scheduled to entertain visitors with a bubble show, a water sports-themed performance and paddleboard competition as well.

