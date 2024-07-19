[Photo News] Enjoy free water sports in Danyang

Most Popular
[Photo News] Enjoy free water sports in DanyangBy Lee Si-jin
Published : July 19, 2024 - 15:11
Sports lovers can enjoy diverse water sports at the upcoming Danyang Lake Park Water Sports Festival in Danyang, North Chungcheong Province, from Aug. 1 to 4. Visitors can try out both motorized and nonmotorized water vehicles ranging from motorboats, jet skis, water bicycles, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards for free on the county’s Namhan River. Those who are pregnant, preschool children and the elderly are restricted from such activities due to the safety issues. Children can play in a water park and try other hands-on activities. The festival is scheduled to entertain visitors with a bubble show, a water sports-themed performance and paddleboard competition as well.
