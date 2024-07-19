Overseas-based fashion brands flock to Korea

South Korea's fashion scene is drawing increased interest from well-known global brands, particularly those targeting young women. Several overseas-based labels, such as Alo Yoga, On, Brandy Melville and Human Made, are slated to enter Korea's market.

These brands have already garnered a loyal following among young Koreans, who previously relied on overseas purchases to access them.

This influx is driven by a confluence of factors. A key driver is the perception that Korean celebrities have a significant influence on Asian fashion trends.

"Beyond K-pop stars' growing clout in the global fashion market," said a fashion industry insider to The Korea Herald, "there's a sense that brands like Matin Kim, Mardi Mercredi and Marithe Francois Girbaud – the so-called '3Ms' popular in Korea – have successfully expanded into other Asian markets like Japan. This makes entering Korea a more attractive proposition."

Alo Yoga, a popular American athleisure brand, recently established a Korean subsidiary and plans to open its first flagship store in Seoul by the end of the year. The brand's popularity rose in Korea earlier this year after selecting K-pop star Jisoo from Blackpink as a model.

Brandy Melville, a fast-fashion brand popular among American teenagers, will open its first store in Seoul this September. Since its 2009 debut in Los Angeles, the brand has been criticized for its "one-size-fits-most" policy, offering only relatively small-sized clothing. Ironically, this strategy has resonated with some teenagers who perceive it as implicitly endorsing a slim body type.

Brandy Melville has already gained traction in Korea due to Blackpink's Jennie showcasing its styles on Instagram.

Japanese streetwear brand Human Made, founded by fashion designer Nigo in 2010, will also open its official flagship store in Korea in September.

Swiss sports brand On plans to open a store in Korea early next year. Established in 2010, On is particularly known for its running shoes, which are already popular among young, trend-conscious Koreans and running enthusiasts.

Korea's expanding fashion market is another major draw for foreign brands.

According to the 2024 "Big Data Trend in Korean Fashion Industry" report by market research firm Trendresearch, the market has grown steadily since 2000. In 2023, it reached 48.42 trillion won ($34.9 billion), reflecting a 2.8 percent increase from the previous year. The market is projected to grow to 49.6 trillion won this year.