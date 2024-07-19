Overseas-based fashion brands flock to Korea

Most Popular
-
1
S. Korean consortium picked as preferred bidder for up to 4 Czech nuclear units
-
2
[Exclusive] BlueOval SK’s Kentucky plant to start production in 1st half of 2025: official
-
3
Torrential rains trigger evacuations, closures in Greater Seoul, central region
-
4
Seoul on alert over N. Korea's land mines floating into South with heavy rains
-
5
South Korean recognized as person with world's highest IQ
-
6
Yoon names SNU prof. as new science minister, NK defector as unification council head
-
7
Top court recognizes legal rights of same-sex couple for 1st time
-
8
Robert Downey Jr. nominated for Emmy for Park Chan-wook's 'The Sympathizer'
-
9
Political blame game intensifies in Seoul over Sue Mi Terry row
-
10
Director of 'Sweet Home 3' hopes fun will return in series finale
Overseas-based fashion brands flock to KoreaBy Song Seung-hyun
Published : July 19, 2024 - 13:57
South Korea's fashion scene is drawing increased interest from well-known global brands, particularly those targeting young women. Several overseas-based labels, such as Alo Yoga, On, Brandy Melville and Human Made, are slated to enter Korea's market.
These brands have already garnered a loyal following among young Koreans, who previously relied on overseas purchases to access them.
This influx is driven by a confluence of factors. A key driver is the perception that Korean celebrities have a significant influence on Asian fashion trends.
"Beyond K-pop stars' growing clout in the global fashion market," said a fashion industry insider to The Korea Herald, "there's a sense that brands like Matin Kim, Mardi Mercredi and Marithe Francois Girbaud – the so-called '3Ms' popular in Korea – have successfully expanded into other Asian markets like Japan. This makes entering Korea a more attractive proposition."
Alo Yoga, a popular American athleisure brand, recently established a Korean subsidiary and plans to open its first flagship store in Seoul by the end of the year. The brand's popularity rose in Korea earlier this year after selecting K-pop star Jisoo from Blackpink as a model.
Brandy Melville, a fast-fashion brand popular among American teenagers, will open its first store in Seoul this September. Since its 2009 debut in Los Angeles, the brand has been criticized for its "one-size-fits-most" policy, offering only relatively small-sized clothing. Ironically, this strategy has resonated with some teenagers who perceive it as implicitly endorsing a slim body type.
Brandy Melville has already gained traction in Korea due to Blackpink's Jennie showcasing its styles on Instagram.
Japanese streetwear brand Human Made, founded by fashion designer Nigo in 2010, will also open its official flagship store in Korea in September.
Swiss sports brand On plans to open a store in Korea early next year. Established in 2010, On is particularly known for its running shoes, which are already popular among young, trend-conscious Koreans and running enthusiasts.
Korea's expanding fashion market is another major draw for foreign brands.
According to the 2024 "Big Data Trend in Korean Fashion Industry" report by market research firm Trendresearch, the market has grown steadily since 2000. In 2023, it reached 48.42 trillion won ($34.9 billion), reflecting a 2.8 percent increase from the previous year. The market is projected to grow to 49.6 trillion won this year.
More from Headlines
-
Political blame game intensifies in Seoul over Sue Mi Terry row
-
Yoon picks new science minister, unification council head
-
Over 40 North Korean trash balloons detected overnight: JCS