Boryeong Mud Festival offers therapeutic tourism at beauty and wellness center

Boryeong Mud Festival offers therapeutic tourism at beauty and wellness centerBy Lee Si-jin
Published : July 19, 2024 - 13:14
Boryeong Mud Festival, one of South Korea’s most celebrated summer events, presents therapeutic experiences for festivalgoers with its mud-themed beauty and wellness center for the first time.
The festival is an extravaganza of mud, first held in 1988 at Daecheon Beach along Korea's west coast, in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province.
Many holidaymakers enjoy the summer event not only to experience the dynamic, mud-themed activities -- mud slides, an air bounce, mud yachting and more -- but also to naturally relax with mud therapy, reputed for antiaging properties and skin care.
Though festivalgoers have long been able to enjoy mud massages on their own, the new beauty center will offer different mud-themed programs, with the chance to experience mud-themed therapy to its fullest, according to the Boryeong Festival and Tourism Foundation on Thursday.
The center is located on the second floor of the Boryeong Mud Theme Park.
Visitors can relax with spa treatments, skin care sessions, a foot bath and more.
The beauty and wellness center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the Boryeong Mud Festival period, which started Friday and runs through Aug. 4.
Tourists can also explore the world of mud therapy with an online reservation via Naver Smartplace after the annual festival.
