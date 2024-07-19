Parliamentary committee to hold hearing on Yoon's impeachment petition on Marine's death anniv.

Lawmakers including People's Power Party floor leader Choo Kyung-ho observe a moment of silence at a parliamentary meeting in Yeouido, Seoul, on Friday, marking the first anniversary of a Marine's death. (Yonhap)

A parliamentary committee is set to hold a hearing Friday to address an online petition demanding the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, focusing on allegations of his interference in a probe into a young soldier's death.

The National Legislation and Judiciary Committee will review the petition urging the National Assembly to propose a bill to impeach Yoon citing five reasons, including his alleged influence on the military's investigation into the Marine's death, and first lady Kim Keon Hee's receiving of a luxury bag and stock manipulation allegations.

The hearing coincides with the first death anniversary of Cpl. Chae Su-geun, who died during a search mission for victims of heavy downpours.

The main opposition Democratic Party has called for 22 witnesses, including former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup, incumbent Defense Minister Shin Won-sik and Lim Seong-geun, the commander of the Marine Corps 1st Division at the time of the accident, to question the allegations surrounding the probe.

The ruling People Power Party has sought an injunction to block the hearing, calling it "unconstitutional and illegal."

The rival parties have wrangled over the Marine's death case for months.

Earlier this month, Yoon vetoed an opposition-led bill mandating a special counsel investigation into the military's response to the Marine's death, the second time he exercised his veto power in less than two months.

Following the hearing, the committee will decide on whether to propose an impeachment motion in a plenary session.

If the impeach motion receives a two-thirds vote of the 300-member parliament, the Constitutional Court will rule on the case.

Yoon, who took office in May 2022, is serving a single five-year term. (Yonhap)