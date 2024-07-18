[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈법, 규칙〉

1. exonerate [iɡzɑ́nərèit] 무죄를 밝히다

ex(off)+onerate(작업이 짐스럽고 어렵다는 뜻인 onerous와 같은 어원으로 ‘짐’을 말함)로 구성된 단어다. 짐을 덜어준다는 뜻에서 유래하여 ‘죄나 책임이 없음을 밝히다’라는 의미를 지닌다.

DNA testing has been an effective tool in the fight to exonerate and free people who have been wrongfully convicted and imprisoned.

DNA 검사는 억울하게 유죄 판결을 받고 수감된 사람들이 무죄 처분을 받고 풀려나도록 하기 위한 운동에 효과적인 수단이 되고 있다.

● 목격자의 증언으로 그의 무죄가 입증되었다.

The witness’s testimony exonerated him of the crime.

2. fiduciary [fidjúːʃièri] 수탁자의, 수탁자

fid-는 faith라는 의미를 담고 있다. fiduciary는 타인의 신탁을 받아 어떤 의무를 지고 있는 사람을 말하는데, 예를 들어 주주의 신탁을 받아 주주의 권리를 보호해야 하는 이사회를 fiduciary라고 할 수 있다.

As my financial planner, you have a fiduciary duty to manage my investments in a responsible manner.

나의 재정 설계사로서 당신은 내 투자금을 책임 있게 운용할 수탁자의 의무가 있습니다.

● 나는 이사회가 수익성이 좋은 사업 부문을 매각하려 시도한 것이 수탁자로서의 의무를 다하지 못한 것이라 믿는다.

I believe the company’s Board of Directors breached its fiduciary duty in its attempt to sell the company’s lucrative business division.

3. Fifth Amendment [fífθ əméndmənt] 묵비권

‘묵비권’이 미국 헌법 수정 5조에 명시되어 있기 때문에 Fifth Amendment가 ‘묵비권’이라는 뜻으로 쓰인다. 보통 Amendment를 빼고 take the Fifth라고 해도 ‘묵비권을 행사하다’라는 말이 된다.

Citing my Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, I refused to answer any of the prosecution's further questions.

자신에게 불리한 진술을 거부할 수 있는 수정 헌법 5조를 언급하며 나는 검찰의 어떤 추가 질문에도 답하기를 거부했다.

● 그 회계사는 그 기업의 분식회계를 도왔다는 혐의에 대해 묵비권을 행사했다.

The accountant took the Fifth over charges that he helped cook the books of the company.

4. inalienable [inéiljənəbl] 양도할 수 없는

in(not)+alienable(외계인, 외국인을 뜻하는 alien과 같은 어원으로 ‘다른 것으로 만든다’는 의미)로 구성된 단어다. ‘다른 것으로 만들 수 없다’가 원래 의미인데, 특히 권리를 ‘다른 사람에게 줄 수 없는’, ‘양도할 수 없는’이라는 뜻으로 쓴다.

The founding fathers of the United States defined life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness as inalienable human rights - rights that could not be taken away or surrendered.

미국 건국의 아버지들은 생명, 자유, 행복 추구를 양도할 수 없는 인간의 권리, 즉 빼앗기거나 포기해서는 안 되는 권리로 정의 내렸다.

● 독도는 포기할 수 없는 대한민국의 영토다.

Dokdo is an inalienable part of Korean territory.

5. injunction [indʒʌ́ŋkʃən] 금지 명령, 가처분 (신청이 받아들여짐)

법원이 어떤 것의 금지를 명하는 것, 특히 가처분 신청을 받아들여 어떤 결정을 내리는 것을 의미한다.

Although he'd won a 90-day injunction to stop the bank's foreclosure of his home, Andrew knew in his heart that he was only putting off the inevitable.

가처분 신청이 받아들여져 은행의 주택 차압을 90일 동안 막을 수 있게 되었지만, 앤드류는 마음속으로 단지 불가피한 일을 미룰 뿐이라는 것을 알고 있었다.

● 그 가수는 소속사를 상대로 전속계약 효력정지 가처분 신청을 냈다.

The singer filed an injunction to stop the effectiveness of his agency’s exclusive contract with him.

6. jurisdiction [dʒùərisdíkʃən] 관할권, 권한

juris(law라는 뜻. 로스쿨을 졸업하면 주는 학위를 Juris Doctor(JD)라고 함)+diction(dictation과 같은 어원으로 ‘말’이라는 뜻)으로 구성된 단어다. ‘법을 말하다’, ‘집행하다’라는 뜻에서 유래하여, ‘법원의 권한이 미치는 범위’, ‘관할권’을 일컫는다. 특히 계약서에서 계약의 법적 효력을 관할하는 법원을 명시할 때 쓰는 단어다.

Although California courts do not have jurisdiction over the alleged criminal, he may be tried in federal court instead.

피의자에 대해 캘리포니아 법원이 관할권을 갖고 있지 않더라도 피의자는 연방 법원에서 재판을 받을 수 있다.

● 이 일은 내 권한 밖이다.

This matter is out of my jurisdiction.