[Weekender] Save the date for affordable, unique weddings in Seoul

When it comes to his big day, hotels, wedding halls and convention centers have never been an option for Bae Sung-jae. The 38-year-old always wanted a wedding that broke from the Korean norm, where hundreds of guests gather at an indoor venue to watch the newlyweds make their wedding vows, followed by a meal or a buffet, and then a photo session. The budget was also an issue. Wedding venues charge not only for food and drinks but also use of the venue, screen for videos and flowers. Instead, he and his musical actress fiancee decided to hold their wedding at a public park, Dream Forest, designated as a public wedding venue by the city government. Dream Forest is a large park in northern Seoul, built on the former site of the Dreamland amusement park. Renting the venue was free, allowing the couple to save money. "A lot, actually," he said, referring to data from 2023 provided by a local marriage consulting company Duo showing that Korean couples spent an average of 13.9 million won ($10,000) on their weddings. "I wanted a wedding that felt like a custom suit. It was a wedding but also a show for all where anyone came to celebrate us become part of the event," he said.

A couple poses for a photo at the Dream Forest in Gangbuk-gu, Seoul, operated as a public wedding venue. (Seoul Metropolitan Government) A couple poses for a photo at the Dream Forest in Gangbuk-gu, Seoul, operated as a public wedding venue. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

Another newly married, 33-year-old office worker, surnamed Jang, also celebrated her wedding at Yehyangjae, a traditional Korean house in Seongbuk-gu, northern Seoul last year. The venue, also offered by the Seoul city government, as a public wedding hall, was perfect for Jang. "I wanted a wedding that didn’t cost much but still looked good. The direction of Seoul’s public wedding hall initiative matched my vision perfectly. I am grateful for the support provided for such a meaningful wedding," Jang said. Getting married at both affordable and unique venues is becoming popular as couples look for something personalized and want not to be forced to pay an inflated price for wedding ceremonies. According to the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, from April 2021 to March 2023, there were 1,010 complaints related to wedding service providers. Complaints about specialized wedding service providers increased by 32 percent in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year. This rise in grievances is partly due to "weddingflation," referring to the growing financial burden on young couples preparing for marriage. Many complaints centered around the rising costs associated with wedding preparations. The majority of the complaints (514) were related to wedding venues, followed by wedding planning services (144), photography services (143), wedding attire (67), and beauty services (22). The most common issues cited were contract cancellations (397), contract non-fulfillment (293), and cost-related disputes (176). To address this issue, the Seoul Metropolitan Government has announced that it is expanding its initiative to allow public facilities to be used for weddings, aimed at reducing the financial burden on prospective couples. This “Seoul Public Wedding Hall Project” converts attractive locations like parks and traditional Korean houses into public wedding venues and provides comprehensive support for wedding ceremonies.

Since its inception in 2023, 70 couples have tied the knot under this initiative, specifically 29 couples in 2023 and 41 couples by June 2024. An additional 63 couples are scheduled for the second half of this year, with 53 more planned for 2025, according to the city government. Eligible applicants include prospective couples where at least one partner lives or works in Seoul. A survey conducted in December among 1,000 unmarried young adults aged 20 to 39 revealed that traditional Korean houses were the most desired wedding venues, with 52.8 percent choosing them. Parks followed at 25.7 percent, art museums at 17.2 percent, and museums at 3.2 percent. In response to these preferences, Seoul has prepared 24 public wedding venues, including art museums, outdoor spaces and traditional houses. Of these, there are 17 outdoor venues -- 12 parks, three traditional Korean houses, and two other locations -- and seven indoor venues. Notable locations include Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, Buk-Seoul Museum of Art, and Dream Forest. This initiative is a recent addition to several other public wedding venues in the city. These include the War Memorial of Korea, operated by the Ministry of National Defense, and independently operated locations such as Namsangol Hanok Village in Jung-gu, Maeheon Citizen's Forest in Seocho-gu, World Cup Park in Mapo-gu, and Yongsan Family Park in Yongsan-gu. To further alleviate the financial burden on couples, Seoul city now offers free rentals for 22 of the city’s 24 public wedding halls. Only two venues, Seongbuk Yehyangjae House and Solbat Neighborhood Park in Gangbuk-gu have rental fees -- of 500,000 won and 400,000 won, respectively. Additionally, the city provides up to 1 million won per wedding to cover setup expenses, such as chairs and tables, at these public venues. Considering that the average cost for wedding supplies in public venues is around 1.65 million won, this support can reduce expenses by approximately 40 percent. For instance, for a wedding with 100 guests, using a public venue with no rental fee, the total cost, including planning and operational costs, sound system fees, flower decorations, chairs and tables, and guest buffet, would be approximately 9.59 million won. With the city providing 1 million won to cover setup expenses like chairs and tables, the cost is reduced to around 8.59 million won, making it even more affordable.

A wedding rehearsal takes place at the Seoul K-Medi Center in Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul, operated as a public wedding venue. (Seoul Metropolitan Government) A wedding rehearsal takes place at the Seoul K-Medi Center in Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul, operated as a public wedding venue. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

"This is significantly lower than the average cost of private indoor venues, which is 14.3 million won, and outdoor venues, which is 24.05 million won," said Park Kyung-gil, chief of the Family Policy Team under the city government's Women and Family Policy Division. Furthermore, unlike private venues that typically require a minimum guarantee of around 200 guests, public wedding halls are ideal for small, intimate weddings. This makes them a more efficient choice for couples planning a "small wedding," according to the city officials. Another advantage is the relaxed timeline. Public wedding halls in Seoul typically host only two weddings per day on weekends, preventing the rushed atmosphere common in traditional wedding service providers, where ceremonies are often scheduled every hour throughout the day. “We hope that many prospective couples interested in reasonable and personalized weddings will take advantage of Seoul's public wedding halls to create their special day,” said Kim Sun-soon, director of Seoul Metropolitan Government's Women and Family Policy Division.