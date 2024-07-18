Croissants with a twist: Kimchi, onigiri-inspired pastries at Nudake Sinsa

Nudake, an artisanal coffee and dessert shop in bustling Garosugil in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, is more than a bakery.

As you step into the museum-like cafe by the eyewear brand Gentle Monster, you will notice the very distinct concept of Nudake Sinsa, with a massive croissant statue and croissant-shaped door handles not to mention the buttery aroma of the flaky delicacy. Next to the giant pastry sculpture are the edible pastries on display.

Nudake’s Sinsa-dong outlet, the third of its kind, is best known for its signature “oniwassant” -- triangular onigiri-shaped croissant that comes in various flavors. "Onigiri" is a Japanese-style rice ball formed into triangular or cylindrical shapes and wrapped with seaweed.

From the spicy kimchi oniwassant which offers an unprecedented taste of a blend of bacon and zesty kimchi seasoning to the pollock roe oniwassant which uses savory pollock roe cream cheese and pollack roe mayo syrup, Nudake Sinsa’s signature crispy croissant has nicely defined flaky layers and rich fillings.