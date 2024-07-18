Croissants with a twist: Kimchi, onigiri-inspired pastries at Nudake Sinsa

Most Popular
Croissants with a twist: Kimchi, onigiri-inspired pastries at Nudake SinsaBy Kim Da-sol
Published : July 20, 2024 - 16:01
Nudake, an artisanal coffee and dessert shop in bustling Garosugil in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, is more than a bakery.
As you step into the museum-like cafe by the eyewear brand Gentle Monster, you will notice the very distinct concept of Nudake Sinsa, with a massive croissant statue and croissant-shaped door handles not to mention the buttery aroma of the flaky delicacy. Next to the giant pastry sculpture are the edible pastries on display.
Nudake’s Sinsa-dong outlet, the third of its kind, is best known for its signature “oniwassant” -- triangular onigiri-shaped croissant that comes in various flavors. "Onigiri" is a Japanese-style rice ball formed into triangular or cylindrical shapes and wrapped with seaweed.
From the spicy kimchi oniwassant which offers an unprecedented taste of a blend of bacon and zesty kimchi seasoning to the pollock roe oniwassant which uses savory pollock roe cream cheese and pollack roe mayo syrup, Nudake Sinsa’s signature crispy croissant has nicely defined flaky layers and rich fillings.
It is worth a visit even if only to look around and feel the ambiance inside the store because the interior is also unique. Designed and built under the concept of “original pleasure,” Nudake wants the customers to enjoy the feeling of happiness after each bite of its croissants.
You can pick from their other fun takes on traditional pastries like the baby hand pie, croisticks, croipizza, or even croitteok, a delectable creation inspired by Korean traditional syrup-filled pancake, "hotteok." Bringing the original ingredients of hotteok to croissant, a blend of nuts, a sprinkle of cinnamon and caramel syrup recreates the texture and flavor of traditional Korean sweets.
Although croissants are all eye-catching, Nudake Sinsa also boasts a wide range of beverages, including some unique creations such as Croi Choco Latte, Nu Latte or Fruitea Ade, which strike a balance with savory croissants.
While each palm-sized pastry costs 6,000 won and up, you can also preorder oniwassant sets. You will avoid the long wait in a long line and the possibility of the shop running out of pastries. Six varieties – pollock roe, kimchi, green onion, basil lemon, peak and walnut vanilla – come in one box and the price is 37,500 won including packaging.
Visit Nudake’s Instagram at nu_dake for more information.
