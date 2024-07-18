[Drama Tour] ‘Our Beloved Summer’ filming sites bring lovely memories of hit drama series

Most Popular
-
1
South Korean recognized as person with world's highest IQ
-
2
Political blame game intensifies in Seoul over Sue Mi Terry row
-
3
Trump touts ties with NK leader, signals interest in dialogue in acceptance speech
-
4
Over 40 North Korean trash balloons detected overnight: JCS
-
5
Top court recognizes legal rights of same-sex couple for 1st time
-
6
Robert Downey Jr. nominated for Emmy for Park Chan-wook's 'The Sympathizer'
-
7
Major US carriers including American, UAL ground flights citing comms issue
-
8
Hospitals process resignations of nearly 7,700 trainee doctors
-
9
S. Korea brings largest-ever 'Korea House' to Paris Olympics
-
10
[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink to host autograph session
[Drama Tour] ‘Our Beloved Summer’ filming sites bring lovely memories of hit drama seriesBy Lee Si-jin
Published : July 20, 2024 - 16:01
SIHEUNG, Gyeonggi Province -- For those in the capital who feel like traveling but do not wish to spend a lot of time on trains, cars or buses, looking up satellite cities of Seoul -- mostly located in Gyeonggi Province -- is a great option.
Siheung and Hwaseong -- among many other cities -- are already well-known for their popular tourist destinations, like Sorae March Ecological Park and the sandy beach of Jebudo Island, respectively.
These towns, however, are a bit more special to the fans of "Our Beloved Summer," as they served as the stunning backdrop for Kook Yeon-su (Kim Da-mi) and Choi Ung (Choi Woo-shik) in the 2021 romance series.
Siheung Oido Museum
Though Siheung Oido Museum only recently opened in 2019, the museum remained little known.
It was “Our Beloved Summer” that led even locals to visit the museum -- not only for educational purposes but also to feel the tranquil atmosphere of the seemingly infinite sea and the beautiful sunset over the horizon.
After confirming their love for each other for the first time, Choi Ung makes a surprise appearance for the couple’s first date at Siheung Oido Museum.
“Our Beloved Summer” features every corner of the museum, from the rooftop bridge to the permanent exhibition and its outdoor plaza.
While the museum is a great dating destination for young couples, most visitors are families or children on field trips.
Showcasing Siheung’s history, the museum heavily features the Neolithic Age on the Korean Peninsula, referring to the period from about 8000 BC to 1500 BC when ancient Koreans used comb-patterned pottery.
With the aim to entertain young visitors, the museum offers various digital activities, like pottery-making via online touch screens, digital ax-wielding and other digital museum experiences with augmented reality.
Siheung Oido Museum offers hands-on programs for children under 10 accompanied by a guardian to experience the Neolithic life in person.
Reservations for this 1 1/2-hour program, which begins at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., can be made at the official website of the museum on a first-come, first-served basis.
Gunpyeong Port
Meanwhile, Gunpyeong Port is one of two popular Hwaseong sunset spots, alongside Jeongok Port that is about a 20-minute drive.
The port is frequented by anglers and seagulls resting on the handrails and streetlights during the day.
The area really comes into its own at the golden hour, when the sky turns a brilliant tangerine hue.
Couples, friends and families enjoy the orange glow by walking along the wooden dock that extends out to the sea or taking cinematic snaps with their cameras.
This dazzling sunset is featured in “Our Beloved Summer” with Kook Yeon-su and Choi Ung capturing their romantic moment with a Polaroid camera.
If you prefer to make the coastal escape without the walking involved, head over to a nearby cafe, where panoramic views of Gunpyeong Port and the West Sea unfold before your eyes.
In this series, The Korea Herald introduces travel destinations featured in hit drama series with the hope of inspiring readers to immerse themselves in the popular scenes and scenery of their favorite shows. -- Ed.
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea blares propaganda broadcasts for 3rd day against NK balloons
-
Ex-DP chief wins sweeping victory in Jeju primary for party leadership
-
[Weekender] Save the date for affordable, unique weddings in Seoul