[Drama Tour] ‘Our Beloved Summer’ filming sites bring lovely memories of hit drama series

SIHEUNG, Gyeonggi Province -- For those in the capital who feel like traveling but do not wish to spend a lot of time on trains, cars or buses, looking up satellite cities of Seoul -- mostly located in Gyeonggi Province -- is a great option.

Siheung and Hwaseong -- among many other cities -- are already well-known for their popular tourist destinations, like Sorae March Ecological Park and the sandy beach of Jebudo Island, respectively.

These towns, however, are a bit more special to the fans of "Our Beloved Summer," as they served as the stunning backdrop for Kook Yeon-su (Kim Da-mi) and Choi Ung (Choi Woo-shik) in the 2021 romance series.

Siheung Oido Museum

Though Siheung Oido Museum only recently opened in 2019, the museum remained little known.

It was “Our Beloved Summer” that led even locals to visit the museum -- not only for educational purposes but also to feel the tranquil atmosphere of the seemingly infinite sea and the beautiful sunset over the horizon.

After confirming their love for each other for the first time, Choi Ung makes a surprise appearance for the couple’s first date at Siheung Oido Museum.

“Our Beloved Summer” features every corner of the museum, from the rooftop bridge to the permanent exhibition and its outdoor plaza.