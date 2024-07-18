[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Westin Josun Seoul presents summer Champagne promotion

The Westin Josun Seoul in Jung-gu, central Seoul, offers two Champagne promotions to celebrate the summer season.

The Ninth Gate presents two bottles of Champagne with truffle fries for four guests.

The restaurant offers Moet & Chandon Imperial and a bottle of the guests’ choosing among Taittinger Reserve Brut, Champagne Drappier Carte D’Or Brut and Louis Roederer Collection 243.

The weekday dinner promotion is priced at 250,000 won.

Another promotion, “Galaxy in a glass: Dom Perignon,” offers a bottle of Dom Perignon with a seafood platter for three guests. It is priced at 450,000 won.

The Champagne promotions are available until Aug. 31.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo unveils kid-themed promotion

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo, located in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, is collaborating with popular animation “Catch! Teenieping” to entertain children during the summer season.

The “Catch Summer” package offers a one-night stay with breakfast at the hotel restaurant Demeter for three guests, a “Catch! Teenieping” limited edition suitcase with a name tag, tickets to the “Catch! Teenieping” theme park nearby and access to the hotel swimming pool and fitness center.

Children will receive special “Catch! Teenieping” DIY accessories during check-in.

The promotion is available until Sept. 30, priced from 249,000 won.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul introduces child-friendly package

The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, located in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, offers young travelers the chance to enjoy a memorable summer break with the child-friendly “Kids for All Seasons” promotion.

Guests who book a stay at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul before Aug. 31 can enjoy the package, featuring glamping-style room setups, art-inspired activities and special gifts that include a Four Seasons Hotel Seoul carry-on bag.

Children can enjoy their time at the hotel’s Kids For All Seasons Lounge, a playgroundlike space staffed with a crew to offer a break for parents too.

Young guests can also play in the kids’ pool.

For more information and reservations, call (02) 6388-5000.

Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul offers summer delicacies

Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul, an urban oasis nestled next to Seoul’s Namsan in central Seoul, presents the “Granum Cherry House” promotion, with a menu overflowing with cherries to celebrate summer at Granum.

The food promotion includes cherries with corn, cherries and burrata cheese, lamb ribs and cherry salsa, cherries with chicken tortillas and much more.

Guests can enjoy a main dish – bone-in striploin steak or crispy pork and shrimp -- and complete the gastronomic journey with either the cherry tart, cheesecake or bingsu, a Korean shaved ice dessert.

The cherry-themed food promotion will be available on Saturdays and Sundays during lunch and dinner until Sept. 30.

It is priced at 139,000 won and 79,000 won for adults and children, respectively.

Glad Hotels and Resorts collaborates with Nongshim

Glad Hotels and Resorts presents a new staycation experience in collaboration with Nongshim, the nation’s top food-maker, until Sept. 30.

The promotion includes a one-night stay, two types of popular croissant-shaped baked snacks from Nongshim and Mentos-flavored sparkling water.

While the package is available at all hotel properties in Seoul, it is not offered at Maison Glad Jeju on Jeju Island.

The promotion is priced at 130,000 won.