피터빈트

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : July 19, 2024 - 09:01

“Project Silence”

(South Korea)

Opened July 12

Thriller/action

Directed by Kim Tae-gon

Trapped on a collapsing bridge shrouded in fog, national security officer Jung-won (the late Lee Sun-kyun), his daughter and other survivors find themselves in a fight for their lives against a mysterious creature.

“Escape”

(South Korea)

Opened July 3

Action

Directed by Lee Jong-pil

North Korean soldier Gyu-nam (Lee Je-hoon) is about to be discharged after 10 years of service. Faced with no alternative other than a future of working on a farm or in a mine, he devises a plan to defect to South Korea in search of a better life.

“Handsome Guys”

(South Korea)

Opened June 26

Comedy

Directed by Nam Dong-hyup

Two well-meaning carpenters and friends, Jae-pil (Lee Sung-min) and Sang-gu (Lee Hee-jun) relocate with dreams of a peaceful suburban life, but are constantly mistaken for troublemakers due to their intimidating appearances.

“Inside Out 2”

(US)

Opened June 12

Animation

Directed by Kelsey Mann

A now-teenaged Riley sees her mind headquarters undergo sudden renovations to make room for new emotions that emerge during puberty, with the addition of four new feelings to the mix: anxiety, envy, ennui and embarrassment.

