[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Kim Da-sol
Published : July 19, 2024 - 09:01
“Project Silence”
(South Korea)
Opened July 12
Thriller/action
Directed by Kim Tae-gon
Trapped on a collapsing bridge shrouded in fog, national security officer Jung-won (the late Lee Sun-kyun), his daughter and other survivors find themselves in a fight for their lives against a mysterious creature.
“Escape”
(South Korea)
Opened July 3
Action
Directed by Lee Jong-pil
North Korean soldier Gyu-nam (Lee Je-hoon) is about to be discharged after 10 years of service. Faced with no alternative other than a future of working on a farm or in a mine, he devises a plan to defect to South Korea in search of a better life.
“Handsome Guys”
(South Korea)
Opened June 26
Comedy
Directed by Nam Dong-hyup
Two well-meaning carpenters and friends, Jae-pil (Lee Sung-min) and Sang-gu (Lee Hee-jun) relocate with dreams of a peaceful suburban life, but are constantly mistaken for troublemakers due to their intimidating appearances.
“Inside Out 2”
(US)
Opened June 12
Animation
Directed by Kelsey Mann
A now-teenaged Riley sees her mind headquarters undergo sudden renovations to make room for new emotions that emerge during puberty, with the addition of four new feelings to the mix: anxiety, envy, ennui and embarrassment.
