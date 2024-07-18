[Graphic News] History of US presidential assassination attempts

Most Popular
-
6
Ex-CIA official indicted on suspicion of working with S. Korean spy agency
-
7
Price of stardom?
-
8
Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Kakao founder over suspected stock manipulation
-
9
Torrential rains trigger evacuations, closures in Greater Seoul, central region
-
10
[Exclusive] BlueOval SK’s Kentucky plant to start production in 1st half of 2025: official
[Graphic News] History of US presidential assassination attemptsBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : July 19, 2024 - 08:01
In the lead-up to the US presidential election on Nov. 5, Donald Trump was shot by a gunman during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. The bullet pierced through the upper part of Trump’s right ear, but he escaped assassination.
He appeared two days later at the Republican National Convention with a bandaged ear.
Shown here is a look back at some other assassination attempts on US presidents.
More from Headlines
-
BlueOval SK’s Kentucky plant to start production in 1st half of 2025
-
Yoon picks new science minister, unification council head
-
Deluge triggers evacuations, school closures