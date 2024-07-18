Home

피터빈트

[Graphic News] History of US presidential assassination attempts

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : July 19, 2024 - 08:01

    • Link copied

In the lead-up to the US presidential election on Nov. 5, Donald Trump was shot by a gunman during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. The bullet pierced through the upper part of Trump’s right ear, but he escaped assassination.

He appeared two days later at the Republican National Convention with a bandaged ear.

Shown here is a look back at some other assassination attempts on US presidents.

