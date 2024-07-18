S. Korea, Canada agree to enhance regional security, economic cooperation

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul (right) poses for a photo with his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly, in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Top diplomats of South Korea and Canada held talks Thursday to discuss ways to expand cooperation in regional security, the economy, technology and other areas, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly, adopted an "action plan" to further develop the comprehensive partnership in broad areas encompassing security, the economy, supply chains, technology, health and climate change.

Cho and Joly vowed to further institutionalize bilateral cooperation by hosting talks of their senior foreign and defense officials and prepare for a high-level "two plus two" economic security dialogue through the director-general level talks later this month, the ministry said.

They also expressed concern over North Korea's deepening military and economic cooperation with Russia in light of the signing of a "comprehensive strategic partnership" treaty during their summit last month.

Joly reiterated Canada's support for efforts towards North Korea's denuclearization, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)