Hospitals process resignations of nearly 7,700 trainee doctors

Local training hospitals have completed processing the resignations of nearly 7,700 trainee doctors who have left their posts over the past five months to protest the medical school quota hike, the health ministry said Thursday.

According to data compiled by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, 56.5 percent of the 14,531 trainee doctors expressed their intention to leave since they left their hospitals in late February.

As 7,707 candidates have applied for the training program starting in September, the ministry said it will complete recruiting new trainees by August to minimize the impact from the resignation of the trainee doctors.

"We plan to implement measures to help returning trainees continue their training and minimize the impact on the timeline of their licenses as medical specialists," said Jung Yoon-soon, a senior health official. "We ask junior doctors to return as much as possible for the second half recruitment and continue their training."

The government has demanded that hospitals complete accepting their resignations by Monday, while vowing not to suspend the medical licenses of the strikers, regardless of whether they return to hospitals or not.

It also offered special measures for returnees regarding their training and earning specialist licenses.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong said during a meeting regarding the strike that it was "unfortunate" that most of the trainee doctors are not likely to return.

"After confirming the vacancy, the government will begin a process to recruit trainee doctors for the second half," Cho said, stressing that the junior doctors can get a chance to earn specialist licenses if they apply for the upcoming session.

"The government will enhance monitoring of the medical scene and further beef up the emergency system in an effort to minimize the medical service vacuum," Cho said.

The walkout has disrupted the health care system, as most of the major hospitals have significantly reduced treatments, surgeries and other services for patients.

The minister also vowed "fundamental reform" of the medical system to reduce major hospitals' excessive dependence on trainee doctors.

Despite strong opposition from doctors, the government has already finalized an admissions quota hike of some 1,500 students for medical schools for next year in an effort to address problems stemming from the shortage of doctors.

Doctors have urged the government to revisit the decision, claiming that medical schools will not be able to handle the increased enrollment, which will compromise the quality of medical education and ultimately the country's medical services.

The health ministry, meanwhile, said that it has referred 18 doctors, medical students and others to the prosecution for a probe into their alleged involvement in drawing up or releasing a list of junior doctors who returned to hospitals following their walkout.

Last week, a list of junior doctors who decided to end their monthslong strike and return to work was circulated online, and police conducted an investigation upon the request of the ministry.

"Police found 18 doctors, medical students and others who were suspected of being involved in the incident and sent them to the prosecution for investigation,"

"The government has vowed stern responses to such cases of stigmatizing returning trainee doctors," he added. (Yonhap)