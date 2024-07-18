Robert Downey Jr. nominated for Emmy for Park Chan-wook's 'The Sympathizer'

"Iron Man" star Robert Downey Jr. has been nominated for an Emmy for his performance in South Korean auteur Park Chan-wook's HBO miniseries "The Sympathizer," as the 76th Emmy nominations were announced Thursday.

Downey portrays four characters in the seven-part black comedy miniseries: a CIA agent, film director, congressman and professor.

For his performance as multiple antagonists in the series, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said that Downey has been nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie.

Downey is competing against Jonathan Bailey from "Fellow Travelers," Tom Goodman-Hill from "Baby Reindeer," John Hawkes from "True Detective: Night Country," Lamorne Morris from "Fargo," Lewis Pullman from "Lessons in Chemistry" and Treat Williams from "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" in the category

Neither Park nor "The Sympathizer" received nominations in other categories.