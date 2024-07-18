Most Popular
Robert Downey Jr. nominated for Emmy for Park Chan-wook's 'The Sympathizer'By Lee Yoon-seo
Published : July 18, 2024 - 17:38
"Iron Man" star Robert Downey Jr. has been nominated for an Emmy for his performance in South Korean auteur Park Chan-wook's HBO miniseries "The Sympathizer," as the 76th Emmy nominations were announced Thursday.
Downey portrays four characters in the seven-part black comedy miniseries: a CIA agent, film director, congressman and professor.
For his performance as multiple antagonists in the series, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said that Downey has been nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie.
Downey is competing against Jonathan Bailey from "Fellow Travelers," Tom Goodman-Hill from "Baby Reindeer," John Hawkes from "True Detective: Night Country," Lamorne Morris from "Fargo," Lewis Pullman from "Lessons in Chemistry" and Treat Williams from "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" in the category
Neither Park nor "The Sympathizer" received nominations in other categories.
Sue Mi Terry, a former CIA analyst and White House official, was nominated for exceptional merit in documentary filmmaking for co-producing "Beyond Utopia."
The documentary, which had also been shortlisted for best documentary feature ahead of the 96th Academy Awards in March, portrays the harrowing stories of families striving to escape oppression in North Korea.
Terry, who was arrested on Tuesday in New York for allegedly acting as an unregistered agent of the South Korean government in exchange for luxury goods, was released on $500,000 bail on Wednesday.
Korean American actor Greta Lee was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her performance in Apple TV+ original "The Morning Show."
Lee previously gained recognition for her portrayal of Nora in the mostly Korean-language romance film "Past Lives," which was nominated for best picture and original screenplay at this year's Academy Awards.
Korean American chef Kristen Kish has also been nominated for outstanding host for a reality or competition program for her work on season 21 of "Top Chef."
The Primetime Emmys, presented by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, honors excellence in US prime-time television programming.
The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are to take place at 5 p.m. on Sept. 15 in Los Angeles.
