Samsung acquires UK tech startup to expand on-device AI capabilities

Samsung Electronics said Thursday that it has acquired Oxford Semantic Technologies, a UK-based startup, to enhance the on-device AI integrated into its Galaxy series.

According to the tech giant, the acquisition was formalized Tuesday, though the financial details have yet to be disclosed.

The acquired firm, founded in 2017 by three professors from the University of Oxford, leads in knowledge graphs, a key technology for advancing and personalizing artificial intelligence. This technology, which represents related information in a connected graph form, enhances user understanding and supports rapid information retrieval.

Oxford Semantic Technologies will bring the technology to the table, alongside its unique capability of storing and processing data in a manner akin to human knowledge memory and recall, which has made it highly sought after in finance, manufacturing, and e-commerce sectors across Europe and North America.

Through this acquisition, Samsung will secure personalized knowledge graph technology for current and future products.

This personalized knowledge graph technology is expected to integrate dispersed information and context across services and apps with the on-device Galaxy AI embedded in the existing Galaxy S24, as well as the newly launched Z Flip6 and Z Fold6. This integration will also help protect sensitive personal information from external leaks, the tech giant said.

Samsung also outlined plans to extend this technology to products, including mobile phones, TVs, and home appliances.

"By combining Samsung's user experience and data with our knowledge graph technology and capabilities, we can provide a more advanced personalized experience in the future," Peter Crocker, CEO of Oxford Semantic Technologies, stated.

"This acquisition will serve as a momentum to further enhance Samsung's global technological prowess in the field of data knowledge," said Cheun Kyung-whoon, president and chief technology officer at Samsung Electronics' DX division.

Cheun reiterated the firm's focus on AI, adding, "Samsung will continue to introduce various AI technological innovations and provide differentiated personalized AI experiences to users across all products."

Since 2018, Oxford Semantic Technologies has completed several collaborative projects with the tech giant, confirming the validity of their bid.