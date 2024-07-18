Ex-NASA researcher nominated as new science minister

Yoo Sang-im, a former NASA researcher, has been nominated as the new minister of science and ICT, the presidential office announced Thursday.

Introducing Yoo, the presidential office described him as “the right person to strongly lead our country’s science and technology policies during this great transformation of the advanced technology revolution, based on his long research experience and expertise in the field of science and technology.”

The 65-year-old graduated from Seoul National University with a degree in nuclear materials engineering and obtained a Ph.D. in materials engineering from Iowa State University. He then worked as a postdoctoral researcher at NASA’s Ames Research Center and as a senior researcher at Japan’s Railway Technical Research Institute before becoming a professor of materials engineering at Seoul National University in 1998.

Upon his nomination, Yoo stated, “I will spare no effort to resolve the numerous issues facing the science and technology sector, lead change and innovation and ensure that our country can appropriately respond to and lead the rapid changes occurring in the world as we enter the era of the fourth industrial revolution.”

Yoo is the elder brother of Yoo Sang-bum, a member of the National Assembly from the People Power Party, and actor Yoo Oh-seong.