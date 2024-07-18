Etoile Park Sae-eun says childbirth was turning point

Ballerina Park Sae-eun, the first Asian etoile (or principal dancer) of the prestigious Paris Opera Ballet, returns to the Korean stage for "Paris Opera Ballet Etoile Gala 2024” performance alongside French colleagues.

This performance, taking place Saturday to Wednesday at the Seoul Arts Center's Opera Theater in Seoul, will be her first time meeting Korean audiences since giving birth. When Paris Opera Ballet performed "Giselle" in Korea in March last year, Park was unable to join the company on stage, having given birth only two months earlier.

"When I was pregnant, my biggest fear was not being able to dance. But after giving birth to my daughter, I am dancing more joyfully than before. Childbirth seems to have been a turning point in my career,” said Park during a press conference held Wednesday at the Seoul Arts Center.

“I performed on stage until I was three months pregnant. The doctors said it was fine because my abdominal muscles were strong. Even when I wasn’t on stage, I continued to practice wearing pointe shoes and stretching until I was well into the last trimester," said Park.

"Six weeks after giving birth, with the doctor's permission, I began practicing gradually. I was able to return to my previous physical condition quickly, allowing me to perform on stage just six months after giving birth.”