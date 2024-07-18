Most Popular
Etoile Park Sae-eun says childbirth was turning point
Park to perform in 'Paris Opera Ballet Etoile Gala 2024' with fellow etoilesBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : July 18, 2024 - 14:47
Ballerina Park Sae-eun, the first Asian etoile (or principal dancer) of the prestigious Paris Opera Ballet, returns to the Korean stage for "Paris Opera Ballet Etoile Gala 2024” performance alongside French colleagues.
This performance, taking place Saturday to Wednesday at the Seoul Arts Center's Opera Theater in Seoul, will be her first time meeting Korean audiences since giving birth. When Paris Opera Ballet performed "Giselle" in Korea in March last year, Park was unable to join the company on stage, having given birth only two months earlier.
"When I was pregnant, my biggest fear was not being able to dance. But after giving birth to my daughter, I am dancing more joyfully than before. Childbirth seems to have been a turning point in my career,” said Park during a press conference held Wednesday at the Seoul Arts Center.
“I performed on stage until I was three months pregnant. The doctors said it was fine because my abdominal muscles were strong. Even when I wasn’t on stage, I continued to practice wearing pointe shoes and stretching until I was well into the last trimester," said Park.
"Six weeks after giving birth, with the doctor's permission, I began practicing gradually. I was able to return to my previous physical condition quickly, allowing me to perform on stage just six months after giving birth.”
Park curated the program and casting for the upcoming gala performances. Park selected 18 pieces from the French ballet company’s renowned repertoire, which will be presented in two different programs: Program A on Saturday and Sunday and Program B on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“Paris Opera Ballet has the most extensive repertoire of any ballet company in the world. It was challenging to decide which pieces to show to the Korean audience. Each piece we are presenting this time is like a jewel, so it’s hard to pick the ‘best piece.’ We divided the program into two so that the audience would want to watch both performances,” she said with confidence.
The lineup includes six etoiles -- Park, Leonore Baulac, Valentine Colasante, Hannah O'Neil, Paul Marque and Guillaume Diop -- alongside four other members of the Paris Opera Ballet. Diop made headlines last year when he was promoted to etoile during the “Giselle” tour in Seoul.
Park joined the Paris Opera Ballet in 2011 and became an etoile in June 2021. In 2018, she won the Benois de la Danse award, recognized for her lead role in "Diamonds," which is part of the "Jewels" trilogy by choreographer George Balanchine.
“I’ve always felt I was lacking in some way. But having the title of etoile has given me confidence. I now think, ‘Even if I fall, I’m still an etoile,’” she said as she laughed.
On the secret to her successful career, she said, “It’s not that I was particularly outstanding, but rather that I didn’t give up, which led to good opportunities. Ultimately, it’s a matter of timing. So I tell young dancers, ‘Your time will come, so don’t be in a hurry and do your best every day.’”
