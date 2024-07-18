[What to See] Summer gallery hopping in Gangnam, Hannam, Samcheong

Exhibitions are in full swing for the summer. Koenig Seoul is presenting a group exhibition of female Asian artists. Gallery Hyundai is hosting a solo exhibition of Korean artist Lee Seul-gi for the first time in six years. And British artist Billy Childish's unique brush strokes and color use shown at Lehmann Maupin is another must-see exhibition this month.

Installation view of “Traces and Threads" at Koenig Seoul (Courtesy of the gallery) Installation view of “Traces and Threads" at Koenig Seoul (Courtesy of the gallery)

Female Asian artists at Koenig Seoul A group exhibition of 12 female Asian artists is on view at Koenig Seoul in Cheongdam-dong, many of whom are showing with the gallery for the first time, bringing together some 40 works under the theme of “Traces and Threads.” The relevance and centrality of tracing and threading takes many forms, as they are seen in the gestural, raw tactility of Japanese artist Ayako Rokkaku’s hand-painting and the deployment of actual thread in Japanese artist Chiharu Shiota’s intricate works on paper. In Chinese-born artist Xiyao Wang’s epic tableaux, charcoal traces the artist’s body as she created her arabesque marks. Part of the exhibition are Korean artist Shin Min’s collages and sculptures that showcase unattractive portrayals of young laborers, unveiling the suffering endured by everyday people. The Seoul exhibition run until July 27. The gallery is running spaces in Seoul, Berlin, Munich and Mexico.

Installation view of "Seulgi Lee : Samsam" at Gallery Hyundai, 2024 Installation view of "Seulgi Lee : Samsam" at Gallery Hyundai, 2024

Playful metaphor exhibition at Gallery Hyundai Korean artist Lee Seul-gi showcases her second solo show at Gallery Hyundai in Samcheong-dong. Lee’s works are famously known for works that embody playful metaphors. The exhibition “Samsam” revolves around her new series “Biane Hanging Board Project,” created during her few monthslong stay in Korea. The title of the exhibition “Samsam” was inspired by the Korean term "samsamhada," meaning “the appearance looks decent” or “crystal clear as if seeing it right in front of your eyes," according to the gallery. With some 20 works at the exhibition, Lee explores a wide spectrum of meanings and sensations that look into the past and present of human civilization. Lee, who was born in Korea and is based in Paris, explores metaphors in ordinary objects and different languages through installation works and folkcraft, often in collaboration with community artisans. The exhibition runs through Aug. 4.

Installation view of "Billy Childish: now protected, I step forth" at Lehmann Maupin Seoul (Courtesy of the gallery) Installation view of "Billy Childish: now protected, I step forth" at Lehmann Maupin Seoul (Courtesy of the gallery)