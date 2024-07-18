Tmax Tibero’s research center recognized top R&D center by Science Ministry

TmaxTibero CEO Lee Hee-sang (right) and first Vice Minister of Ministry of Science and ICT Lee Chang-yune pose for a photo at the award ceremony for designation of excellent corporate research institute, held in Seoul, Thursday. (Tmax Group)

Tmax Group announced Thursday that the research institute under its database management system (DBMS) specialist subsidiary, TmaxTibero, has been recognized by the Ministry of Science and ICT as the top corporate research and development center for the first half of 2024.

Among 24 exemplary corporate research institutes chosen by the ministry, two, including TmaxTibero, were highlighted for their global growth potential and designated as top-tier.

TmaxTibero's research institute focuses on developing business data integration management solutions centered around DBMS. According to the company, the center has been acknowledged for leading the cloud DBMS market with technology comparable to global leaders, achieving cost savings in IT systems and expanding the software ecosystem.

"Tmax Tibero is proud to be a native IT technology company amidst the domination of foreign products in the DBMS market. We will thrive to solve dependency issues on global DBMS vendors experienced in both domestic and international markets," said TmaxTibero CEO Lee Hee-sang.

Recently, TmaxTibero introduced a high-performance DBMS tailored for cloud environments without constraints and became the second in the world to develop Tibero Active Cluster, a high-availability clustering technology, providing stable service environment and high compatibility.

The company plans to accelerate global market expansion with this artificial intelligence based DBMS platform.

Introduced in 2017 and awarded biannually, the Ministry of Science and ICT's designation system for excellent corporate research institutes designates research institutes that excel in innovation capacity and value creation through technology commercialization.

Designated research institutes receive incentives such as preferential treatment in national R&D project participation and government awards.