Tmax Tibero’s research center recognized top R&D center by Science Ministry

Most Popular
-
1
Trump gets hero's welcome at Republican convention
-
2
Controversial foreign nanny project sets sail in Seoul
-
3
S. Korean consortium picked as preferred bidder for up to 4 Czech nuclear units
-
4
Google suspends popular search service in Korea
-
5
Heavy rain watch issued across northern Gyeonggi Province
Tmax Tibero’s research center recognized top R&D center by Science MinistryBy Kim Jun-hong
Published : July 18, 2024 - 14:31
Tmax Group announced Thursday that the research institute under its database management system (DBMS) specialist subsidiary, TmaxTibero, has been recognized by the Ministry of Science and ICT as the top corporate research and development center for the first half of 2024.
Among 24 exemplary corporate research institutes chosen by the ministry, two, including TmaxTibero, were highlighted for their global growth potential and designated as top-tier.
TmaxTibero's research institute focuses on developing business data integration management solutions centered around DBMS. According to the company, the center has been acknowledged for leading the cloud DBMS market with technology comparable to global leaders, achieving cost savings in IT systems and expanding the software ecosystem.
"Tmax Tibero is proud to be a native IT technology company amidst the domination of foreign products in the DBMS market. We will thrive to solve dependency issues on global DBMS vendors experienced in both domestic and international markets," said TmaxTibero CEO Lee Hee-sang.
Recently, TmaxTibero introduced a high-performance DBMS tailored for cloud environments without constraints and became the second in the world to develop Tibero Active Cluster, a high-availability clustering technology, providing stable service environment and high compatibility.
The company plans to accelerate global market expansion with this artificial intelligence based DBMS platform.
Introduced in 2017 and awarded biannually, the Ministry of Science and ICT's designation system for excellent corporate research institutes designates research institutes that excel in innovation capacity and value creation through technology commercialization.
Designated research institutes receive incentives such as preferential treatment in national R&D project participation and government awards.
More from Headlines
-
Korean consortium picked as preferred bidder for up to 4 Czech nuclear units
-
Korea's weapons in war against suicides
-
Ex-CIA official indicted for allegedly working with S. Korean spy agency