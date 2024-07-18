Director of 'Sweet Home 3' hopes fun will return in series finale

The main cast of "Sweet Home 3" poses for a photo during a press event held on Wednesday in, Jongno-gu, Seoul. From left: Gim Mu-yeol, Oh Jung-se, Yu Oh-seong, Jung Jin-young, Go Min-si, Lee Si-young, Kim Si-a and Lee Jin-uk (Newsis)

The director of "Sweet Home 3" shared that he listened attentively to all feedback given to "Sweet Home 2" and hoped the final season would, once again, be fun.

Netflix's monster horror series "Sweet Home," was a huge success in 2020, becoming the first Korean series to enter Netflix's top 10 list in the US. However, "Sweet Home 2" flopped, criticized for its expansive setting and limited screen time for fan-favorites such as Hyun-soo (played by Song Kang).

Speaking at a press conference Wednesday, director Lee Eung-bok emphasized that he carefully monitored the responses to season 2 while producing the final installment of the three-part series.

"Receiving various feedback for the second season made us reflect on the key aspects (of the series)," Lee said.

"Since we shot season two and season three simultaneously, we can't say that we have new content (for season 3). However, I listened carefully to all the feedback ... We dedicated ourselves to concluding the series with season 3, with more help from Netflix (than before)," said Lee.

According to Lee, "Sweet Home 3" follows Hyun-soo as he awakens from his monstrous transformation and reunites with his friends, from whom he was separated in season 2.

"Season 3 is about 'coming back home,'" said Lee.

"Many things will return. People will come back, Lee Do-hyun will come back, Song Kang will come back and. hopefully, the fun will come back as well," Lee laughed.

"Viewers seemed to enjoy the relationships in season 1. In season 3, there will be sadness, tension, and mystery as the characters separated by various circumstances come together again. These reunions will create a captivating mix of emotions," he said.