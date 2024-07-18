Most Popular
Director of 'Sweet Home 3' hopes fun will return in series finale
Netflix Korea working to get season system take root in Korean marketBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : July 18, 2024 - 13:57
The director of "Sweet Home 3" shared that he listened attentively to all feedback given to "Sweet Home 2" and hoped the final season would, once again, be fun.
Netflix's monster horror series "Sweet Home," was a huge success in 2020, becoming the first Korean series to enter Netflix's top 10 list in the US. However, "Sweet Home 2" flopped, criticized for its expansive setting and limited screen time for fan-favorites such as Hyun-soo (played by Song Kang).
Speaking at a press conference Wednesday, director Lee Eung-bok emphasized that he carefully monitored the responses to season 2 while producing the final installment of the three-part series.
"Receiving various feedback for the second season made us reflect on the key aspects (of the series)," Lee said.
"Since we shot season two and season three simultaneously, we can't say that we have new content (for season 3). However, I listened carefully to all the feedback ... We dedicated ourselves to concluding the series with season 3, with more help from Netflix (than before)," said Lee.
According to Lee, "Sweet Home 3" follows Hyun-soo as he awakens from his monstrous transformation and reunites with his friends, from whom he was separated in season 2.
"Season 3 is about 'coming back home,'" said Lee.
"Many things will return. People will come back, Lee Do-hyun will come back, Song Kang will come back and. hopefully, the fun will come back as well," Lee laughed.
"Viewers seemed to enjoy the relationships in season 1. In season 3, there will be sadness, tension, and mystery as the characters separated by various circumstances come together again. These reunions will create a captivating mix of emotions," he said.
Meanwhile, at a press event held on the same day, Netflix's Korean content production heads were asked why successful Korean series often face sophomore slumps, where the second season struggles to replicate the first season's success. Alongside "Sweet Home," Netflix's military series "D.P." was mentioned as an example of such a phenomenon.
Netflix Korea officials at the press event acknowledged they are still seeking a solution to the problem, highlighting that there is no universal answer as contents vary significantly from each other.
"Some adaptations are entertaining when they stay true to the original, while others need to be done differently to be enjoyable. We have these discussions with the original creator, the director and the writer, but there doesn't seem to be a single right answer," said Keo Lee, director of content at Netflix Korea.
"Understanding why the original work is enjoyable and adapting it well (into several seasons) is the key, but since each project requires a different approach, we realize that there is no single solution in this industry," Lee added.
Netflix directors also noted that the challenge is compounded by the fact that they are pioneering a new frontier in Korea.
"There have been few examples of season-based content in Korea," said Lee.
"We acknowledge there is some unfamiliarity with the season system. However, recognizing its benefits, we are contemplating how to create season-based content tailored to the Korean market," Lee said.
The first episode of "Sweet Home 3" streams Friday on Netflix.
