Stargazing tours in August

Guests enjoy stargazing program at WE Hotel's rooftop in Seogwipo, Jeju. (WE Hotel)

With this year’s monsoon season expected to end in the last week of July, star-themed night tours are set to entertain holidaymakers with the clear skies that follow heavy rains.

Hongseong Culture and Tourism Foundation is scheduled to hold two separate nighttime tours on Aug. 9 and 10.

The tour on Aug. 9 will take place at Hoengseong National Soop Che Won in Hoengseong, Gangwon Province, in which participants till take a light stroll and make ambient lights. The tour on Aug. 10 is set to take place at Anheung Jjinppang Morakmorak Village offering visitors a chance to make Anheung “jjinppang” (steamed bun), a specialty of Anheung.

A busking performance and stargazing program will be held on both days.

Visitors are asked to bring picnic blankets for their convenience.

Though admission is free, travelers need to apply for the program at the official website of Hoengseong Culture and Tourism Foundation.

Online reservation is on a first-come, first-served basis for a total of 40 tourists for each tours until Aug. 2.

The tours can be canceled in inclement weather.

Meanwhile, WE Hotel -- a Jeju-based premium health resort -- offers a unique chance to witness shooting stars on Aug. 12.

Perseus meteor shower is expected to take place from 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 to 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 13.

“Guests can enjoy a one-night stay, free breakfast for two people, one of the four wellness programs of their choosing and an unlimited glass of beer at our rooftop while waiting for the meteor shower," a WE Hotel staff said.

A total of 15 rooms have been set aside for this stargazing promotion, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

In case of severe weather, guests will be offered star-themed videos to enjoy. in severe weather.

Reservations can be made by calling (064) 730-1200 or at the hotel’s official website.