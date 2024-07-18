Yoon names engineering professor as new ICT minister

Most Popular
-
1
Trump gets hero's welcome at Republican convention
-
2
Controversial foreign nanny project sets sail in Seoul
-
3
S. Korean consortium picked as preferred bidder for up to 4 Czech nuclear units
-
4
Google suspends popular search service in Korea
-
5
Heavy rain watch issued across northern Gyeonggi Province
Yoon names engineering professor as new ICT ministerBy Yonhap
Published : July 18, 2024 - 11:25
President Yoon Suk Yeol named an engineering professor at Seoul National University as the new science minister, his office said Thursday.
Yoo Sang-im, a materials engineering professor, was tapped to lead the Ministry of Science and ICT, the presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk said during a press briefing. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Korean consortium picked as preferred bidder for up to 4 Czech nuclear units
-
Korea's weapons in war against suicides
-
Ex-CIA official indicted for allegedly working with S. Korean spy agency