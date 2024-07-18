Home

Yoon names engineering professor as new ICT minister

By Yonhap

Published : July 18, 2024 - 11:25

Yoon Sang-im, a materials engineering professor at Seoul National University, speaks during a briefing at the presidential office as he is named the new ICT minister on Thursday. (Yonhap) Yoon Sang-im, a materials engineering professor at Seoul National University, speaks during a briefing at the presidential office as he is named the new ICT minister on Thursday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol named an engineering professor at Seoul National University as the new science minister, his office said Thursday.

Yoo Sang-im, a materials engineering professor, was tapped to lead the Ministry of Science and ICT, the presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk said during a press briefing. (Yonhap)

