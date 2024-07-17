[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: My daughter Kate is so talented with a brush.

B: Yeah, I notice that the longer she draws the more _________________________.

(a) creative she becomes

(b) creatively she becomes

(c) she becomes creative

(d) she becomes creatively

해석

A: 내 딸 Kate는 붓질에 아주 재능이 있어.

B: 그래, 그 애가 그림을 그리면 그릴수록 더 창의성이 있는 걸 알겠어.

해설

‘the+비교급+~, the+비교급+~’ 채우기

빈칸 앞의 절이 ‘the+비교급+주어+동사(the longer she draws)’ 형태로 왔으므로 빈칸에도 ‘the+비교급+주어+동사’가 와야 한다. 따라서 빈칸 앞의 more와 함께 비교급을 완성하는 형용사와 부사가 앞에 온 (a)와 (b)가 정답의 후보이다. 보기의 동사 become은 주격 보어를 갖는 동사인데 보어 자리에는 명사 또는 형용사가 올 수 있으므로, 형용사 creative로 시작한 (a) creative she becomes가 정답이다. 참고로 ‘the+비교급+~, the+비교급+~’는 ‘더 ~할수록, 더 ~하다’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

talented with ~에 재주가 있는 brush 붓질, 그림 붓을 쓰기

creative 창의성이 있는, 독창적인

2.

A: I’d like the bread ___________.

B: OK. Let me just turn on the oven.

(a) toasted

(b) toasting

(c) to toast

(d) to be toasting

해석

A: 나는 빵이 구워진 것이면 좋겠어.

B: 알았어. 내가 오븐을 켤게.

해설

현재분사/과거분사 구별하여 채우기

빈칸은 앞의 명사(the bread)를 수식하는 자리이며, 빈칸과 명사(the bread)가 ‘빵이 구워지다’라는 의미의 수동 관계이므로 과거분사인 (a) toasted가 정답이다. 현재분사 (b)는 분사와 명사가 능동 관계일 때 사용하며, (c)와 (d)의 to부정사를 사용할 경우 ‘구울 빵’이라는 어색한 의미가 되므로 오답이다.

어휘

turn on 켜다

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3.

The curriculum is designed to help students attain ___________ proficiency required to teach English in a foreign country.

(a) level of

(b) the level

(c) a level of

(d) the level of

해석

그 교과 과정은 학생들이 외국에서 영어를 가르치는 데 필요한 능력의 수준에 이르도록 도움을 주기 위해 설계되었다.

해설

‘the+명사’ 채우기

빈칸 이하(required to teach English in a foreign country)는 ‘which is’가 생략된 관계절로 명사 proficiency를 특정화하고 있으므로, 명사를 특정화할 때 사용하는 정관사 the가 포함된 (b)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 명사 level과 proficiency는 전치사 없이 붙여서 쓸 수 없으므로 전치사 of가 포함된 (d) the level of가 정답이다.

어휘

curriculum 교과 과정 attain 이르다, 도달하다 proficiency 능력, 숙달

require 필요로 하다, 요구하다

4.

The airline did not announce until the last minute that __________________________________.

(a) the flight delayed

(b) the flight was delayed

(c) was the flight delayed

(d) was delayed the flight

해석

항공사는 막판까지 비행이 연착되었음을 알리지 않았다.

해설

명사절 어순 채우기

타동사 announce의 목적어가 문장에 없으므로, that절 이하는 목적어 역할을 하는 명사절이 되어야 한다. that이 명사절 접속사인 경우, 뒤에 ‘주어+동사’를 갖춘 완전한 절이 와야 하므로, 이를 올바르게 표현한 (a)와 (b)가 정답의 후보이다. 타동사 delay 뒤에 목적어가 없으므로, be 동사(was)와 함께 쓰여 수동태를 만드는 (b) the flight was delayed가 정답이다.

어휘

airline 항공사 announce 알리다, 발표하다 the last minute 막판, 마지막 순간

delay 연착하다, 연기하다

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) A: I’ve been hearing rumors that Jin is leaving the team.

(b) B: They’re not rumors. Jin just turned in his resignation letter.

(c) A: What? Why didn’t you make him to change his mind?

(d) B: I tried to, of course, but his mind was made up.

해석

(a) A: 나 Jin이 팀을 떠난다는 소문을 들었어.

(b) B: 그건 소문이 아니야. Jin은 막 그의 사직서를 제출했어.

(c) A: 뭐라고? 왜 너는 그가 마음을 바꾸도록 하지 않았니?

(d) B: 물론 해봤지, 하지만 그의 마음은 확고했어.

해설

사역 동사의 목적격 보어 자리에 to부정사가 와서 틀린 문장 찾기

사역동사 make 뒤에 목적격 보어로 to부정사가 오면 틀리다. 사역 동사는 원형 부정사를 목적격 보어로 취하므로 to부정사 to change가 동사원형 change로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (c) A: What? Why didn’t you make him to change his mind?가 정답이다.

어휘

rumor 소문 turn in 제출하다 made up 결심한

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(a) / (a) / (d) / (b) / (c)

✅ 수강료 최대 300% 환급받고 토익+취업 스펙 한 번에 완성

▶ https://gouk.kr/vE793O

✅토익초보 맞춤 커리큘럼으로 한 달 만에 목표 달성! 수강료+응시료 0원

▶ https://gouk.kr/bL24aw

✅회원가입만 해도 토익 LC+RC+VOCA 인강+토스인강까지 전원 지급!

▶https://gouk.kr/qekGOi