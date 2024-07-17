Volvo XC40 triumphs as best-selling premium compact SUV

Most Popular
Volvo XC40 triumphs as best-selling premium compact SUVBy Moon Joon-hyun
Published : July 18, 2024 - 14:47
The Volvo XC40 has emerged as Korea’s best-selling premium compact sport utility vehicle in the first half of this year.
The XC40 sold 1,089 units between January and June, with its B4 Ultimate all-wheel drive trim leading in single-trim sales, according to data from the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association. In second place for single-trim sales was the MINI Cooper Countryman with 945 units, followed by the BMW X1 2.0 with 727 units.
The same XC40 model secured second position in overall trim sales within the premium compact SUV category. Only one trim of the XC40 is available in the Korean market, making its success even more noteworthy as it competes against multiple trim offerings from other brands.
Since its global debut in 2017, the Volvo XC40 has consistently been a top performer, particularly in Europe where it has led the premium compact SUV segment for four consecutive years since 2020. In Korea, the XC40 has been popular since its 2018 launch, overcoming tough competition from the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, Audi Q3, and Lexus UX lineups of premium compact SUVs.
The XC40's success can be attributed to its combination of advanced features and competitive pricing. Despite being an entry-level model, it includes advanced safety technologies and premium comfort features, such as the integrated Tmap infotainment system. Developed in collaboration with Tmap Mobility, Korea's leading navigation service provider, it addresses common quality issues experienced with built-in navigation systems in imported cars.
Key safety technologies of the XC40 include the Blind Spot Information System with Steer Assist. BLIS encompasses Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Collision Warning, designed to detect vehicles in the driver's blind spot and approaching vehicles from both sides. The system alerts the driver via side mirror indicators and can automatically steer the vehicle back into its lane if a collision risk is detected during a lane change.
Despite these advanced features, the XC40 is affordably priced in Korea. The top Ultimate trim is priced at 54.3 million won ($39,320), including 10 percent VAT, which is significantly cheaper than its counterparts in the UK and US markets by approximately 20.4 million and 16.2 million won, respectively.
Volvo Car Korea's online-exclusive editions of the XC40 have also shown marked popularity. The 25 units of the XC40 Sage Green Edition launched in July last year sold out in three minutes, and the 44 units of the XC40 Dark Edition launched in April this year sold out in four minutes.
Volvo Car Korea has maintained its position as the fourth-largest importer since April, with consistent monthly sales of around 1,200 units, competing closely with BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Tesla in the premium segment of the Korean import car market.
