Volvo XC40 triumphs as best-selling premium compact SUV

The Volvo XC40 Dark Edition, released in April as an online-exclusive, sold 44 units in four minutes. (Volvo Car Korea)

The Volvo XC40 has emerged as Korea’s best-selling premium compact sport utility vehicle in the first half of this year.

The XC40 sold 1,089 units between January and June, with its B4 Ultimate all-wheel drive trim leading in single-trim sales, according to data from the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association. In second place for single-trim sales was the MINI Cooper Countryman with 945 units, followed by the BMW X1 2.0 with 727 units.

The same XC40 model secured second position in overall trim sales within the premium compact SUV category. Only one trim of the XC40 is available in the Korean market, making its success even more noteworthy as it competes against multiple trim offerings from other brands.

Since its global debut in 2017, the Volvo XC40 has consistently been a top performer, particularly in Europe where it has led the premium compact SUV segment for four consecutive years since 2020. In Korea, the XC40 has been popular since its 2018 launch, overcoming tough competition from the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, Audi Q3, and Lexus UX lineups of premium compact SUVs.