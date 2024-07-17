Defending champions Pohang Steelers reach Korea Cup semifinals

Jeong Jae-hee of Pohang Steelers celebrates after scoring against FC Seoul during the clubs' quarterfinal match of the Korea Cup football tournament at Pohang Steel Yard in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Defending champions Pohang Steelers advanced to the last four at the top national football tournament Wednesday.

Pohang defeated FC Seoul 5-1 in the quarterfinals of the Korea Cup at Pohang Steel Yard in the southeastern city of Pohang, moving closer to a record sixth Korea Cup title.

Two other clubs with five titles apiece, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Suwon Samsung Bluewings, were both eliminated earlier in this year's tournament.

Jeong Jae-hee netted two goals, while Oberdan, Lee Ho-jae and Jorge Luiz had a goal apiece for Pohang.

Lee opened the scoring in the dying moments of the first half, and Oberdan doubled Pohang's lead 19 minutes after the restart.

FC Seoul cut the deficit to 2-1 two minutes later when Kang Seong-jin's shot went in off a Pohang defender.

But then Jeong, brought in off the bench in the 74th minute, scored just two minutes after entering the match to extend Pohang's lead.

After Jorge Luiz made it 4-1 in the 84th minute, Jeong put the icing on cake with an added-minute strike.

In other quarterfinal matches Wednesday, Ulsan HD FC eliminated Incheon United with a 1-0 victory at Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, some 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul. Midfielder Kim Min-jun scored the match's lone goal in the 28th minute.

Jeju United beat Gimpo FC 1-0 on an added-time goal by Yuri Jonathan at Gimpo Solteo Football Field in Gimpo, just west of the capital city.

The two-legged semifinals will be played on Aug. 21 and 28.

The Korea Cup, organized by the Korea Football Association, brings together professional and amateur clubs each year. The KFA changed the name of the competition from the FA Cup to the Korea Cup this year to avoid confusion with the FA Cup in England. (Yonhap)