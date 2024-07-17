New police team talks teen out of suicide

Two police officers managed to talk a teen out of jumping to his death from an apartment building, officials said Wednesday.

According to Seoul Seocho Police Station, the officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul after receiving a report at around 8:30 p.m. on Monday that a 16-year-old boy was about to jump from the rooftop of an apartment building. He had climbed over the railing on the roof of the 24-story building and was found crouching on a ledge, appearing as if he wanted to jump.

Two members of the police's negotiation team, one man and one woman, were sent to help persuade the boy. The two talked to him in a friendly manner -- referring to themselves as the boy's "nuna," "older sister," or "hyeong," "older brother" -- and asked about his favorite things and family to make him more comfortable.

In order not to startle the boy, the police had patrol cars and fire engines come to the scene without their sirens on. They also dispersed onlookers and stationed multiple air mattresses on the ground by the building.

The boy eventually told them he would climb back over the railing at around 11 p.m., where he was rescued by other police and rescue workers.

Seocho police said the station has been operating a negotiation team that specializes in persuading people from attempting suicide, comprised of seven male officers and four female officers. They are trained in suicide prevention and the team has been operational since June.

* If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline at 109, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.