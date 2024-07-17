Seoul's Gyeonghuigung area to become massive historical park

Gyeonghuigung, a palace from the late Joseon era (1392-1910), and its surrounding area will be transformed into an expanded historical and cultural park in a gradual project running until 2035, the Seoul city government said Wednesday.

The new park, covering approximately 136,000 square meters, will be 10 times the size of Seoul Plaza.

The project aims to shine a light on Gyeonghuigung, a lesser-known palace, which has attracted fewer visitors compared to the nearby Gyeongbokgung and Deoksugung palaces.

Recent data analysis shows that Gyeonghuigung draws about 1,500 visitors daily, far fewer than Gyeongbokgung's 57,430 and Deoksugung's 28,150.

Construction of the park is set to begin this year. The first stage focuses on revitalizing the area between Heunghwamun and Sungjeongmun, the main gates of Gyeonghuigung. Major efforts, including refurbishing the pathways, are scheduled for completion by 2026.

The plan aims to gradually transform the palace grounds by creating new green spaces and establishing a "King's Garden" that highlights the area’s rich heritage.

This will include the removal of non-historical structures to enhance the site's aesthetic and historical value. Additionally, the nearby Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education will relocate to Huam-dong, Yongsan-gu, in 2026, allowing for integrated development with Gyeonghuigung.

The city is also considering whether to relocate the Seoul Museum of History, currently situated on a path for the king, known as an "eodo." While some advocate for its relocation to restore the path, others value the museum's current location as a historical site in its own right. City officials explained that a suitable new site will be carefully selected if the museum is moved.

The Donuimun Museum Village near Gyeonghuigung will be reimagined as part of the new park. The existing structures are underused and somewhat restrictive for visitors, the city government said. Plans to make the museum village more accessible and engaging will be announced by December.

Another major part of the project is the restoration of Donuimun, the only one of Seoul’s four main gates from the Joseon era that no longer exists. The gate was dismantled in 1915 during the Japanese occupation for tram track expansion. Its restoration will serve as a historical centerpiece for the redeveloped area, the Seoul Metropolitan Government noted.

“We hope that the revitalized Gyeonghuigung area will become a landmark for culture and leisure, transforming into a vibrant and lively public space,” said Cho Nam-joon, chief of the City Planning Division under the city government's Planning and Administration Office.