Celltrion's Remsima SC hits record share in Europe in Q1

Celltrion’s subcutaneous injection formulation of the autoimmune disease treatment infliximab, known as Remsima SC or Zymfentra, has secured a bigger footing in Europe, the Korean biosimilar giant said Wednesday.

Citing the global pharmaceutical market research firm IQVIA, Celltrion said that Remsima SC made up about 21 of the market share across Europe in the first quarter of this year, the highest figure since its European launch in 2020.

The company attributed the robust growth to its successful marketing strategy in the region that helped secure a series of new deals in the UK, Germany, France, Spain and Italy during the first three months of the year.

In Germany, in particular, Remsima SC captured nearly 40 percent market penetration, an outcome of extensive marketing activities from big hospitals to smaller clinics.

In France, it could expand its market share to 28 percent thanks to successful bids to secure a deal from UniHA, France’s biggest pharmaceutical supplier.

"The remarkable growth of Remsima SC in Europe indicates a significant unmet demand in the SC formulation market,” a Celltrion official said.

“We aim to rapidly expand our market share in the US, where we anticipate greater demand due to factors such as limited hospital accessibility and high intravenous drug costs, ultimately enhancing patient convenience."

Additionally, another autoimmune disease treatment, Yuflyma (adalimumab), has solidified its market presence in the same region, achieving a double-digit market share for the first time with a 10 percent share, a three percentage point increase from the previous quarter.