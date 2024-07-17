Yoon delays regional trip amid heavy rain

A road in Paju, about 40 kilometers northwest of Seoul, is flooded due to heavy rain on Jul. 17. (Gyeonggi Northern Fire and Disaster Headquarters)

President Yoon Suk Yeol postponed his planned trip to the southern region Wednesday due to heavy rain, sources said.

Yoon was scheduled to attend a meeting on regional cooperation in South Chungcheong Province, but the presidential office, mayors and governors agreed to delay the schedule to focus on measures against the heavy downpour, sources said.

"The president is receiving real-time reports on damage across the nation and has urged the heads of each local government to concentrate recovery and response efforts from their respective locations," a presidential official said.

Earlier in the day, the state weather agency issued heavy rainfall warnings in Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)