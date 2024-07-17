Heavy rain watch issued across northern Gyeonggi Province

A road is inundated from torrential rain in Paju, north of Seoul, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

A heavy rain watch was issued across parts of northern Gyeonggi Province on Wednesday, with 100 millimeters of rain per hour pouring in the border city of Paju, the state weather agency said.

As of 7 a.m., heavy downpours of 100.9 mm per hour had been pounding Munsan, a town in Paju, 37 kilometers north of Seoul, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The accumulated precipitation recorded 269 mm in the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom, 148.3 mm in Munsan, and 127 mm in nearby Yeoncheon County as of 7 a.m.

The KMA sent out emergency text alerts warning of torrential rain in the areas on 10 occasions from 4:24 a.m. to 7:45 a.m., in what marks the first time this year such a warning was issued in the greater Seoul area.

The alert was also issued across many parts of Seoul, including in Seongbuk District and Jongno District, with heavy rainfall of over 50 mm per hour pounding the areas as of 9:20 a.m.

The heavy rain alerts are issued when the rainfall exceeds 50 mm per hour or 90 mm in three hours, and in the case the hourly precipitation rate exceeds 72 mm.

No casualties have been reported so far, officials said.

A heavy rain watch was issued across 10 cities and counties in northern Gyeonggi Province, with some regions forecast to receive up to 200 mm of rain until Thursday, the KMA said. (Yonhap)