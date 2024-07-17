S. Korea, India hold fresh round of trade talks

Most Popular
S. Korea, India hold fresh round of trade talksBy Yonhap
Published : July 17, 2024 - 10:15
South Korea's industry ministry said Wednesday it held a fresh round of trade talks with Indian officials to improve a bilateral partnership agreement.
Director General of FTA Negotiations Ryu Peob-min and his Indian counterpart, Anant Swarup, started the three-day session in Seoul to discuss the agenda, including goods, services and investment, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
South Korea and India implemented the CEPA in 2010 and have been carrying out negotiations to improve the deal since 2016.
A CEPA is a type of free trade agreement that emphasizes a broader scope of economic cooperation and exchanges in addition to market opening.
During the latest session, Seoul and New Delhi also launched a working group on sanitary and phytosanitary measures to address challenges faced by businesses.
"By utilizing the momentum in the negotiations to improve the CEPA between South Korea and India over the past eight years, we intend to proactively engage in the talks to make visible progress," Ryu said. (Yonhap)
