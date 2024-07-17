S. Korea taking administrative steps against Saudi airline over flight suspension

The government is taking administrative action against Saudi Arabian airline Saudia for suspending its direct flights to South Korea without permission from aviation authorities, according to officials Wednesday.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport issued a prior notice of administrative measure to Saudia on Monday. Saudia has been asked to submit their reasons for the suspension and their future plans by July 30.

The ministry will convene an administrative review committee to discuss the level of penalties, which may include the suspension of operations or a fine of 100 million won ($72,254).

Under the Aviation Business Act, all airlines operating flights to domestic airports must follow a business plan approved by the ministry. Changes to the plan, such as suspending flights, are only allowed with an approval.

Saudia had received approval to operate three weekly flights between Incheon and Riyadh from March 31 to Oct. 26 this year. The company has not been operating the flights since June 27.

The airline reportedly informed customers of the suspension and offered ticket refunds or alternative flights only about 10 days before the suspension, without providing any detailed explanation. (Yonhap)