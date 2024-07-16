[김대균의 영어산책] 최근 토익기출 단어. sustainable에 이런 의미가 있다니! 보기엔 쉽지만 어려운 단어들 정리!

1. sustainable - (adj.) (지속 가능한, 환경 친화적인) sustainable cleaning products(친환경적인 세제 = eco-friendly cleaning products) ★★★★

• sustainable은 본래 '지속 가능한' 의미로, 환경을 해치지 않으며 자원을 보존하고 오염을 줄이는 방식을 지향하는 단어이다. 이단어가 최근에 토익에 자주 들리고 보인다. sustainable을 이 의미로 Korea Herald 독자들에게 최초로 공개한다!

(ex) The company focuses on developing sustainable cleaning products to protect the environment. (그 회사는 환경을 보호하기 위해 친환경 청소 제품을 개발하는 데 중점을 둔다.)

cf. sustainable - (adj.) (생존 가능한) sustainable population (생존 가능한 인구 = survivable population) ★★★★

sustainable은 또한 '생존 가능한' 의미로, 생태계 내에서 인구나 종이 생존할 수 있는 능력을 나타내기도 한다.

(ex) Scientists are researching ways to maintain a sustainable population of endangered species.

(과학자들은 멸종 위기 종의 생존 가능한 인구를 유지하는 방법을 연구하고 있다.)

2. soggy - (adj.) (눅눅한, 질척거리는) ★★★

• soggy가 파트6 기출정답 예문에 답을 결정하는 중요한 의미로 출제되었다.

(ex) If you do, the pie crust will be soggy, ruining its crisp texture and making the entire dessert less enjoyable to eat. (그렇게 하면, 파이 껍질이 눅눅해져 바삭한 질감을 잃게 되고, 전체 디저트를 덜 즐겁게 먹을 수 있게 됩니다.)

3. provision – (n.) (조항, 규정) provisions in a contract (계약서의 조항 = clauses in a contract) ★★★★

• provision는 제공, 조항, 공급등의 의미가 있다.

provisions는 본래 계약서나 법률 문서에서 사용되는 단어로, 특정 조건이나 요구사항을 명시하는 조항이나 규정을 의미한다. 이 단어는 법률, 비즈니스 문서 등에서 자주 사용되며, 계약의 세부 사항을 명확하게 하기 위해 중요한 역할을 한다. 최근 토익에서도 이 의미로 자주 등장한다. 130번에 킬러문제로 출제된 바 있는 단어이다!

(ex) The contract includes several important provisions regarding payment and delivery schedules. (그 계약서에는 지불과 배송 일정에 관한 여러 중요한 조항이 포함되어 있다.)

cf. provision - provision of services. (n.) (서비스 제공.) ★★★★

(ex) The contract includes a provision for early termination. (그 계약에는 조기 종료에 대한 조항이 포함되어 있습니다.)

provision (공급, 조항): "The contract includes a provision for early termination." (계약에는 조기 종료 조항이 포함되어 있다.)

4. turnaround - a quick turnaround. (n.) (빠른 처리=fast response, rapid completion) ★★★

• turnaround는 본래 발주부터 배송까지 걸리는 시간을 가리키는 단어이다!

(ex) The team is known for their quick turnaround on projects. (그 팀은 프로젝트의 빠른 처리로 유명하다.

5. liable - (adj.) (법적 책임이 있는, 의무가 있는)

liable refers to being legally responsible or accountable for something. In legal contexts, it often implies that an individual or entity can be held accountable for actions or outcomes, particularly if they result in harm or loss.

(ex) The company can be held liable for any damages caused by their product. (그 회사는 제품으로 인해 발생한 손해에 대해 법적 책임을 질 수 있습니다.)

• be held liable for는 be held accountable/responsible for랑 같은 의미이고 각각 시험에 출제되었다!

cf. accountable - be held accountable for(책임이 있다고 여겨지는)

(ex) The manager will be held accountable for the project's success. (그 매니저는 프로젝트의 성공에 대해 책임을 질 것입니다.)

cf. responsible - be held responsible for - (phr.) (책임이 있다고 여겨지다)

(ex) The driver was held responsible for the accident. (그 운전자는 사고에 대해 책임을 졌습니다.)

6. advancing to – (phr.) (다음 단계로 나아가다)

advancing to the next phase (다음 단계로 나아가다 = moving forward to the next stage) ★★★★

• "advancing to"는 새로운 단계나 수준으로 나아가는 것을 의미한다. 즉, 본래 어떤 프로젝트나 연구에서 다음 단계로 진행하는 것을 가리키는 표현으로, 목표를 달성하기 위해 필요한 작업을 완료하고 다음 단계로 이동하는 상황을 설명할 때 사용된다.

(ex) They collaborated on advancing to the next phase of the project, ensuring all preliminary tasks were completed efficiently. (그들은 프로젝트의 다음 단계로 나아가기 위해 협력하여 모든 사전 작업을 효율적으로 완료했다.)

(ex) The software developers collaborated on advancing to the latest version of the application, which included several new features and improvements. (소프트웨어 개발자들은 여러 새로운 기능과 개선 사항을 포함한 최신 버전의 애플리케이션으로 나아가는 데 협력했다.)

cf. advancements to – (phr.) (개선하다, 발전시키다)

advancements to the technology (기술에 대한 발전 = improvements to the technology) ★★★★

"advancements to"는 어떤 것에 대한 개선이나 발전을 의미한다.

advancements to는 본래 기술, 장치, 소프트웨어 등의 영역에서 개선이나 발전을 이루는 것을 가리키는 표현으로, 더 나은 성능이나 기능을 추가하는 상황을 설명할 때 사용된다. 이는 연구나 개발의 결과로 이루어지는 혁신적인 변화를 의미한다.

(ex) They collaborated on advancements to the software, implementing new features and improving user experience. (그들은 소프트웨어에 대한 발전을 위해 협력하여 새로운 기능을 구현하고 사용자 경험을 개선했다.)

(ex) The team worked together on advancements to the medical device, ensuring it met the latest health and safety standards. (팀은 최신 건강 및 안전 기준을 충족하도록 의료 기기에 대한 발전을 이루기 위해 협력했다.)

요약하면 두 표현 모두 올바르지만, 사용되는 맥락이 다르다. "advancing to"는 새로운 단계나 수준으로 나아가는 것을 의미하며, "advancements to"는 어떤 것에 대한 개선이나 발전을 의미한다. 이 둘을 구분하는 문제가 출제되었다.

토익이 참 어려워지고 있다.