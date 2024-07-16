KBO club manager welcomes new pitch-calling device

Kiwoom Heroes manager Hong Won-ki (right) watches his team in action against the Hanwha Eagles during a Korea Baseball Organization regular-season game at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Kiwoom Heroes manager Hong Won-ki said Tuesday he welcomed the introduction of the new pitch-calling device that he feels will help speed up games.

The Korea Baseball Organization has distributed PitchCom transmitters and receivers to all 10 clubs, and they're available for use starting with Tuesday's games.

Catchers can use the transmitter to give pitch signals to pitchers instead of using conventional finger signs, and pitchers will be able to listen to the call via the receiver worn inside their cap. This is designed to help speed up the pace of games and also prevent opponents from stealing signs.

Pitchers can also call their own pitches by wearing a transmitter on their forearms.

The KBO said PitchCom, introduced in Major League Baseball in 2022, is optional.

Hong said the Heroes pitchers had their first experience with PitchCom during live batting practice sessions at spring training in Arizona this year.

"I think our pitchers marveled at the technology," Hong said before the Heroes hosted the KT Wiz at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. "I felt it would help the games run faster. But since it's not mandatory, we'll not rush to use it right away from today."

Hong said only the Heroes' catchers used the transmitters in spring training, and added, "If we wanted to speed up the game, then it would help to have pitchers call their own pitches. But it's entirely up to them. As long as they feel comfortable, I am all for it."

One pitcher who will not get to use PitchCom any time soon is Heroes closer Cho Sang-woo, who was removed from the active roster Tuesday.

According to Hong, Cho woke up Monday morning with some stiffness in his right shoulder, and he has been diagnosed with inflammation. The manager said Cho should be able to return after missing the minimum 10 days off the roster.

"We just felt it would be best to give him some rest," Hong added.

Cho has not given up a run in his past 15 outings, covering 14 2/3 innings. He has struck out 15 and walked eight in that span.

Unlike Hong, Wiz manager Lee Kang-chul said he had never seen a PitchCom transmitter until Tuesday at the stadium.

Lee said Wes Benjamin, his team's starter for Tuesday, told him that he'd used PitchCom in Triple-A before coming over to the KBO in 2022. About 20 minutes before the 6:30 p.m. first pitch, the Wiz announced that catcher Jang Sung-woo will wear the transmitter and send the signs through the receiver inside Benjamin's cap. In addition, second baseman Oh Yoon-suk, shortstop Kim Sang-su and center fielder Bae Jung-dae will wear receivers.

In addition to the pitcher and the catcher, up to three fielders can put the receivers inside their caps, so that they can adjust their defensive positions depending on the pitch call.

Lee said PitchCom would help teams keep base stealers in check, since catchers won't have to give out finger signals and risk having signs exposed.

On the other hand, Lee, the second-oldest manager in the KBO today at 58, said he missed bygone days.

"The technology is improving, but I guess we're losing some of the classic baseball feel to games," Lee said, while also referencing the introduction of the automated ball-strike system for this season. "But they're trying to ensure fairness, so it's all good. But the game doesn't feel like how it used to feel." (Yonhap)