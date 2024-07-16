[Survive & Thrive] Need tools? Seoul has you covered

Did you just move to Seoul and need tools for furniture assembly? Or perhaps you need items like an electric drill, hammer or wrench for your latest DIY project?

Instead of buying and keeping these tools at home for the few times you might need them each year, you can borrow them from community centers in Seoul.

The first step is to visit Seoul’s Sharehub website to find a tool rental center near home or workplace. The website is only available in Korean.

The website www.sharehub.kr allows you to check which tools are available and book what you need. It's recommended you double-check a tool's availability via phone. The phone numbers for the tool rental centers are also provided on the website.

"Electric drills are by far the most popular tool rented. However, not many people borrow from us yet," said an official at Hangang-ro Community Center in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, showing the center’s small tool cabinet.