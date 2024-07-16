Most Popular
[Survive & Thrive] Need tools? Seoul has you covered
Community centers in Seoul and other major cities offer tool rentalsBy Song Seung-hyun
Published : July 16, 2024 - 18:06
Did you just move to Seoul and need tools for furniture assembly? Or perhaps you need items like an electric drill, hammer or wrench for your latest DIY project?
Instead of buying and keeping these tools at home for the few times you might need them each year, you can borrow them from community centers in Seoul.
The first step is to visit Seoul’s Sharehub website to find a tool rental center near home or workplace. The website is only available in Korean.
The website www.sharehub.kr allows you to check which tools are available and book what you need. It's recommended you double-check a tool's availability via phone. The phone numbers for the tool rental centers are also provided on the website.
"Electric drills are by far the most popular tool rented. However, not many people borrow from us yet," said an official at Hangang-ro Community Center in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, showing the center’s small tool cabinet.
While the specifics may vary from center to center, the rental period is typically three to four days. Borrowing tools from Hangang-ro Community Center is free.
If the renter does not return the tool on time, the days they are late will be deducted from future rental eligibility. For instance, if you are six months late returning a tool, you will be unable to use the service for six months after you return the tool.
"The Seoul city government recommends centers take a deposit of 10,000 won ($7.23) when renting. However, our center does not require a deposit at the moment as we are piloting the program. We plan to implement it soon," the official at Hangang-ro Community Center said on July 9.
She added that some centers have already started requiring a deposit.
Don't forget to bring your residence card and other work identification to prove that you live or work in the area.
Additionally, you will need to fill in a registration form before renting any tools.
The form, which is in Korean, requires information such as your name, phone number, address, the rental period, and the number and type of tools being borrowed.
Renters must also sign to confirm that the tool works fine and will only be used for domestic purposes.
The form also states that the center is not responsible for any injuries caused by the tool, and if the tool gets damaged, the renter must repair or replace it at their own expense.
Many other cities, including Busan, Daegu and Gwangju, offer similar tool rental services for local residents.
Survive & Thrive is a series offering a guide to living in South Korea for those who have recently moved here. – Ed.
