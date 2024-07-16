Daniel Arsham gives glimpse of thousand years from now

"Bronze Eroded Rome Deified" by Daniel Arsham (Courtesy of the artist and Perrotin) "Bronze Eroded Rome Deified" by Daniel Arsham (Courtesy of the artist and Perrotin)

One rarely imagines how the present world would be remembered and seen a thousand years later. American artist Daniel Arsham’s solo exhibition at Lotte Museum of Art in Seoul does just that. Arsham has shown works based on the concept of “fictional archaeology” that he created inspired by archaeologists. The artist imagines everyday objects of today as artifacts excavated in the future, creating an ambiguity about the period we inhabit. The exhibition titled “Daniel Arsham: Seoul 3024” features more than 250 pieces of work by the artist that span more than 25 years. The artist also unveiled two large-scale paintings themed around Seoul a thousand years from now. The paintings titled “Athena Helmeted Found in Bukhansan 3024” and “Rome Deified Found in Bukhansan 3024” are set against the backdrop of Seoul’s Bukhan Mountain in the future. The paintings were completed earlier this year.

"Valley of the Sublime, Stubaital" by Daniel Arsham (Courtesy of the artist and Perrotin) "Valley of the Sublime, Stubaital" by Daniel Arsham (Courtesy of the artist and Perrotin)

Talking about the colors he uses, Arsham said he is colorblind. “I have evolved many of the different universes in my painting and one of the things that you will notice about the tonality of many of these works is that the color is very particular and a lot of this has to do with color blindness,” Arsham said during a press conference held at the museum Thursday. “In each of these works, there is a single tonality that ranges from black to white with a slight change in hues.” The installation titled “Excavation Site” depicts a future excavation site in the ruins of Seoul in 3024, where objects like smartphones, shoes and cameras are unearthed as ancient relics. Arsham said he was inspired by his visit to Easter Island in Chile, famous for its monumental statues of Moai created between the 13th and 16th centuries.

An installation view of "Daniel Arsham: Seoul 3024” at Lotte Museum of Art in Seoul (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald) An installation view of "Daniel Arsham: Seoul 3024” at Lotte Museum of Art in Seoul (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)