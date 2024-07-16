[Herald Interview] Seoul, Manila must expand economic, maritime partnership: ex-FM

Delia Domingo Albert, former Foreign Minister of the Philippines speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald at the Embassy of the Philippines on April 17. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)

South Korea and the Philippines have enjoyed vibrant cultural exchanges over the years. But now is the time for both countries to expand economic and maritime cooperation, according to a former foreign minister of the Southeast Asian country.

"You cannot imagine how many Korean restaurants there are in the Philippines -- on every street corner," said Delia Domingo Albert, the first woman to serve as secretary of foreign affairs in the Philippines, in 2003 and 2004.

Not only Korean restaurants in the country, but also the popularity of Korean TV series like "Crash Landing on You" and the presence of over 60,000 Filipinos in South Korea is a testament to the deep-rooted cultural exchange, she said. But the relationship should transcend cultural ties, she said in a recent interview with The Korea Herald.

Albert proposed to utilize a free trade agreement and collective maritime actions. South Korea could partner with the Philippines to safeguard freedom of navigation in international waters concerning the contentious nine-dash line in the South China Sea, she suggested.

The nine-dash line, a demarcation used by China and Taiwan to assert territorial claims over much of the South China Sea, remains a critical issue for regional stability.

Despite a 2016 international tribunal ruling that invalidated China's claims, tensions persist. Albert said it would be important to have a unified stance among nations including South Korea to uphold the rules-based order.

Japan has been supportive of the Philippine Coast Guard, she said, noting that such a move was made out of a civilian effort to prevent military escalations.

"It's interesting that Japan has come forward very explicitly," she said.