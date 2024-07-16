[Herald Interview] Seoul, Manila must expand economic, maritime partnership: ex-FM

Most Popular
-
1
Motive of Trump shooter as yet elusive
-
2
First lady likely to refuse to testify before Assembly committee
-
3
[Business Diplomacy] Lessons from IRA: Hyundai Motor bolsters government relations in US
-
4
Junior doctors unresponsive as hospitals process resignations
-
5
Former Japanese K-pop idol apologizes for working at cabaret
-
6
Driver consumes additional alcohol after accident to hide drunk driving
-
7
Chinese rivals to take on Samsung with slimmer foldable phones
-
8
Rather than 'freeloading,' foreigners actually subsidize NHIS: data
-
9
[Graphic News] Foreign tourists spend average of 6 days, W2.84m in Seoul
-
10
[Herald Interview] Korea- Africa Summit sets pathway for future together: Tanzanian President
[Herald Interview] Seoul, Manila must expand economic, maritime partnership: ex-FMBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : July 16, 2024 - 16:44
South Korea and the Philippines have enjoyed vibrant cultural exchanges over the years. But now is the time for both countries to expand economic and maritime cooperation, according to a former foreign minister of the Southeast Asian country.
"You cannot imagine how many Korean restaurants there are in the Philippines -- on every street corner," said Delia Domingo Albert, the first woman to serve as secretary of foreign affairs in the Philippines, in 2003 and 2004.
Not only Korean restaurants in the country, but also the popularity of Korean TV series like "Crash Landing on You" and the presence of over 60,000 Filipinos in South Korea is a testament to the deep-rooted cultural exchange, she said. But the relationship should transcend cultural ties, she said in a recent interview with The Korea Herald.
Albert proposed to utilize a free trade agreement and collective maritime actions. South Korea could partner with the Philippines to safeguard freedom of navigation in international waters concerning the contentious nine-dash line in the South China Sea, she suggested.
The nine-dash line, a demarcation used by China and Taiwan to assert territorial claims over much of the South China Sea, remains a critical issue for regional stability.
Despite a 2016 international tribunal ruling that invalidated China's claims, tensions persist. Albert said it would be important to have a unified stance among nations including South Korea to uphold the rules-based order.
Japan has been supportive of the Philippine Coast Guard, she said, noting that such a move was made out of a civilian effort to prevent military escalations.
"It's interesting that Japan has come forward very explicitly," she said.
“They (Japanese) are very active in helping our coast guard because coast guard is not military, it's civilian, to make sure that it does not tip the balance, that it becomes a military event in case something happens,” said Albert.
“I think all of those should get together and say, look, you guys, it's our existence as well,” the former minister urged.
“I mean, you're a Korean friend. People should join,” she added.
She also referenced the United States' "freedom of navigation" missions and its longstanding treaty with the Philippines, as well as its complex geopolitical landscape.
Discussing the occupation of Scarborough Shoal, she noted the challenges posed by assertive actions from neighboring countries, implicitly pointing to China without direct mention.
Unified Korea
Asked about her thoughts on a unified Korea, Albert said she believes it is not likely to happen soon.
"I think it's very difficult to say who can make it possible. I mean, many efforts have been tried, but I cannot see it happening soon," she said, recalling her experience in facilitating the transit of North Korean refugees from the Philippines to South Korea and the humanitarian aspects of such efforts.
But despite the decadeslong division and continuous confrontation, the former minister said she holds the South Korean people in high regard for their resilience and determination to keep that mission going.
"Every day it's a daily survival thing; anything can happen overnight, and I have admired how they (Koreans) have been able to go forward believing in themselves and believing that they can do it in spite of this division," Albert said.
With a 36-year career, Albert served as the Philippine ambassador to Australia and nonresident ambassador to Vanuatu, Nauru and Tuvalu from 1994 to 2002. Fluent in multiple languages, she advises the Institute for Cultural Diplomacy and the Asian Institute of Management. She is a trustee of the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation.
More from Headlines
-
Trump gets hero's welcome at Republican convention
-
SK's Kentucky investment a catalyst for investment: Gov.
-
Yoon hails S. Korea-US 'nuclear-based' alliance in face of NK missiles