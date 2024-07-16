'K-story & Comics in America' to hold interactive events for general public

"K-story & Comics in America" will hold its first public interactive event in the US this month.

"K-story & Comics in America" is an annual business-to-business event organized by the Korea Creative Content Agency and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to help Korean content companies export their works to the overseas market.

This year's "K-story & Comics in America" will feature the first-ever business-to-consumer event, inviting the public to join and enjoy the event.

The B2B event will take place at the AC Hotel in Los Angeles from July 24 to July 26.

Fourteen participating companies in the comics, webtoon and story industries, including Kakao Entertainment, DCCENT and Woongjin Thinkbig are scheduled to showcase their works during the B2B event.

Eight companies, including DCCENT, Rockin' Korea and Kakao Entertainment, are set to pitch their flagship works to over 80 buyers and industry officials from the publishing, broadcasting, animation and gaming sectors.

The B2C event for "K-story & Comics in America" will be held from July 26 to July 28 at the LA Convention Center in conjunction with KCON, a K-pop festival organized by CJ ENM taking place in LA on the same dates.

The B2C event will feature an exhibition area divided into four zones.

At the central "K-Story & Comics" booth, visitors can explore a digital library zone showcasing over 40 Korean comics and webtoons, and engage in interactive activities.

In the three separate IP zones, visitors can explore content from popular webtoons such as "The Remarried Empress," "Solo Leveling" and "Lookism."

Moreover, visitors can engage in various activities such as taking photos with characters from the works, playing games and watching animations.

Artists performing at KCON are also slated to participate in the B2C event; which artists will be participating remains undisclosed.

"Starting with the US, the plan is to extend the B2C events of 'K-story & Comics' to key markets such as Japan and promising regions in Southeast Asia, and in potential markets such as Europe. The focus will be on supporting the export of Korean comics and webtoons through participation in major (content) markets," said an official from KOCCA via a press release.