Man sets apartment building on fire, injuring 8

The South Korean police said Tuesday a man in his 50s is under investigation on suspicion of starting a fire at an apartment complex, leading to its evacuation and the injuries of eight residents.

According to the Gyeongju Police Station, the suspect was allegedly arguing with his wife at home on the third floor of their 13-story apartment building in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province at 6:45 p.m. on Monday. In the heat of the argument, he set a blanket on fire, which spread to the entire home and some parts of the neighboring units.

The fire was put out in an hour and 20 minutes by firefighters who arrived on the scene. It is presumed to have caused some 120 million won ($86,000) in property damage.

No one was severely injured but four people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation, while four others were treated on the spot for minor injuries.

The man faces charges for violating Article 164 of the Criminal Act, which states that setting fire to a currently occupied building is punishable by a minimum of three years and a maximum of life in prison.