[Photo News] Drone delivery for Galaxy phones

Samsung Electronics said Tuesday that it will begin drone deliveries of its new Galaxy Z Flip6 and Z Fold6 to islands near Jeju, Yeoju and Tongyeong. In collaboration with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, the first drone delivery service for mobile devices here will leverage existing drone and control systems set up by local governments nationwide. The service will shorten the delivery time from seven days to one day, the tech giant said. (Samsung Electronics)