[Photo News] Drone delivery for Galaxy phones

Most Popular
-
1
Trump shot in ear at campaign rally
-
2
Motive of Trump shooter as yet elusive
-
3
[KH Explains] Here's why 'sugar-free' is not such a sweet deal
-
4
First lady likely to refuse to testify before Assembly committee
-
5
[Business Diplomacy] Lessons from IRA: Hyundai Motor bolsters government relations in US
-
6
Junior doctors unresponsive as hospitals process resignations
-
7
[Online Predators] Distorted awareness, weak law: How digital sex crimes thrive in S. Korea
-
8
Former Japanese K-pop idol apologizes for working at cabaret
-
9
Driver consumes additional alcohol after accident to hide drunk driving
-
10
Chinese rivals to take on Samsung with slimmer foldable phones
[Photo News] Drone delivery for Galaxy phonesBy Korea Herald
Published : July 16, 2024 - 11:18
Samsung Electronics said Tuesday that it will begin drone deliveries of its new Galaxy Z Flip6 and Z Fold6 to islands near Jeju, Yeoju and Tongyeong. In collaboration with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, the first drone delivery service for mobile devices here will leverage existing drone and control systems set up by local governments nationwide. The service will shorten the delivery time from seven days to one day, the tech giant said. (Samsung Electronics)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Motive of Trump shooter as yet elusive
-
Hyundai Motor bolsters government relations in US
-
Yoon hails S. Korea-US 'nuclear-based' alliance in face of NK missiles